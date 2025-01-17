15 Home Service Pros Earn $150,000 In Jobber Grants

Jobber has announced the 15 recipients of its $150,000 Jobber Grants program. Entrepreneurs were selected from thousands of applications and rewarded with $10,000 each to help accelerate the growth of their home service businesses and shine a light on their leadership, innovation, and community impact.

“At Jobber, we’re passionate about empowering small businesses to thrive,” said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. “The Jobber Grants program is one of the ways we’re supporting and encouraging the hardworking entrepreneurs who drive our communities forward. It’s more than just financial support—it’s a commitment to helping business owners achieve their dreams and build lasting success.”

Since 2020, Jobber has reviewed tens of thousands of applications and awarded 100 plumbers, painters, arborists, and more across the US and Canada with $600,000 in free grants. This year’s recipients were carefully evaluated by a judging panel and selected in four categories. The first is Home Service Heroes who keep our homes and offices safe and running smoothly. The second is Career Builders who help hardworking people build meaningful careers. Smooth Operators who prioritize technology and innovation to run a smooth business is the third category. The fourth is Community Caretakers who give back to the communities where they live and work.

The 2024 recipients include Jay Rawls, owner of Jay’s Lawn Care based in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Jay is dedicated to providing reliable lawn care services with a focus on professionalism, inclusivity, and team growth, and offers employees profit-sharing in the business. With plans to invest his grant in a pre-owned truck, Jay aims to increase service capacity by 30% within the first year, allowing simultaneous team deployments and maximizing revenue potential.

“Being recognized out of thousands of applicants by Jobber is truly humbling, and I’m incredibly excited about the opportunities this grant will provide for our company and community,” said Rawls. “It’s not only a game-changer for our business during a new phase of growth, but it’s an honor to be seen for our hard work and dedication to our loyal customers. I’m eager to put these funds to work and to serve my employees and client base with the premium service they deserve!”

2024 recipient Jennifer Artesani, owner of Rosie’s Detail House LLC based in Manchester, Connecticut, started her business in 2020 providing house cleaning and auto detailing services. With the Jobber Grant, she aims to expand her team and upgrade her business inventory. Artesani also hopes to open a donation center for clients escaping domestic violence in coordination with the donation pick-up service she already offers. She also has ambitions to expand her business to other states.

The 2024 Jobber Grant recipients are:

Home Service Heroes

Tara Shepherd & Chris Henderson, Steady Does It Mechanical Services, LLC (Lima, Ohio)

Shane & Jessica Day, Day’s Heating & Cooling, LLC (Dayton, Ohio)

Eric & Jesseca Flores, The Ark Mobile RV Repair, LLC (Dallas, Texas)

Antonio Medina, PuroClean of Wellington (Wellington, Florida)

Career Builders

Kerri Hopkins, Love Every Leaf Landscape Design Inc. (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

Salim Bagabe, GreenCare Tree Service, Inc. (Kitchener, Ontario)

Candace Langham, Cleaning Tech Pros, LLC (Fishers, Indiana)

Jay Rawls, Jay’s Lawn Care (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Smooth Operators

Ryan Mayer & Frank Curro, Finaltone Painting Company (Maple Grove, Minnesota)

David Sessions & Erin Thomas, Mint Mobile Detail (Atlanta, Georgia)

Jason Zinn, Modern Lightscapes (Carlsbad, California)

Darren Steele, Darren Does That (Edmonton, Alberta)

Community Caretakers

Jeremiah Loyacano, Surprise Home Improvement LLC (Surprise, Arizona)

Jennifer Artesani, Rosie’s Detail House LLC (Manchester, Connecticut)

Jacob Weigel & Jeremiah Hankerson, Junk Runners (Fairfax, Virginia)

To learn more about this year’s Jobber Grants recipients visit: https://jobber.com/grants.

