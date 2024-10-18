2024 HNA Awards Recipients Announced

The annual Hardscape North America (HNA) Awards Ceremony took place on October 17, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It honored contractors, producers, and designers for their outstanding contributions to the hardscape industry. This year’s event celebrated exceptional residential and commercial hardscape projects, highlighting creative and innovative designs across various categories, including walkways, patios, pool decks, outdoor living spaces, commercial plazas, streets, and more.
With 215 project submissions across 19 categories, the competition showcased hardscaping excellence in materials such as concrete pavers, clay bricks, retaining walls, adhered thin veneers, porcelain, natural stone, and vintage installations. Categories also included projects that featured a combination of hardscape products and outdoor living features.
The 2024 HNA Awards program was produced by the Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA) and endorsed by the Brick Industry Association (BIA) and the Natural Stone Institute (NSI). The event was proudly sponsored by iQ Power Tools, a leader in innovative tools designed for the construction industry.
View all winning project images here.
2024 HNA Awards Recipients:
ADHERED THIN VENEER – Residential
- Winner – Greene Residence – Hillsborough, CA
- Contractor: Black Diamond Paver Stones & Landscape, Inc.
- Producer: Stone Universe Incorporated
- Designer: Steve Turner
- Honorable Mention – Finley Residence – Naples, FL
- Contractor: David Nelson Masonry
- Producer: Cooper Stone Wichita White
- Designer: Homeowner
VINTAGE INSTALLATION
- Winner – Lorain Mile-Long Pier – Lorain, OH
- Contractor: Gator Construction Inc.
- Producer: The Belden Brick Company
- Designer: Behnke Landscape Architect
- Honorable Mention – Westgate Town Center Plaza – Kissimmee, FL
- Contractor: Paverscape, Inc.
- Producer: Flagstone Pavers
- Designer: Baker Barrios Architects
NATURAL STONE PAVEMENT
- Winner – Hemisfair Civic Park – San Antonio, TX
- Contractor: Shadrock & Williams Masonry
- Producer: Best Block, Amerimix – Jewell, An Oldcastle Company, SPEC MIX, Mustang Metal & Supply, Mezger Stone
- Designer: Grant Stewart – GGN
- Honorable Mention – Tranquil Waters: Yellow Stone Inspired Lakeside Retreat – Stafford Springs, CT
- Contractor: E.A. Quinn Landscape Contracting
- Producer: Skyline Quarry Flagging
- Designer: Tim Jewett
OUTDOOR LIVING FEATURES
- Winner – Lover’s Lane – Port Jefferson, NY
- Contractor: Royal Stone and Masonry
- Producer: Cambridge Paving Stones
- Designer: Shane Herbert
- Honorable Mention – Unique Extras – Carmel, IN
- Contractor: Vive Exterior Design
- Producer: Unilock
- Designer: Ryan Coyle
CLAY BRICK PAVEMENT – Residential
- Winner – The Manse – Wenonah, NJ
- Contractor: Ledden Palimeno
- Producer: Pine Hall Brick Company
- Designer: Joe Palimeno
- Honorable Mention – Madison – Scottsdale, AZ
- Contractor: European Pavers Southwest, Inc.
- Producer: Old Chicago Brick
- Designer: Rex Mann
PORCELAIN PAVER PAVEMENT – Commercial
- Winner – 40 Trinity – Boston, MA
- Contractor: Allegheny Contract Flooring
- Producer: Daltile
- Honorable Mention – Centennial Plaza Redevelopment – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- Contractor: Seasonal Impact
- Producer: ROMEX
- Designer: PFS
PORCELAIN PAVER PAVEMENT – Residential
- Winner – Cielo – Residence – Rancho Santa Fe, CA
- Contractor: Western Outdoor Design & Build
- Producer: Belgard / Mirage
- Honorable Mention – Christmas House – Nashua, NH
- Contractor: Greatscapes By R&R Landscaping Inc.
- Producer: Daltile
- Designer: R & R Landscaping
RETAINING WALLS – Commercial
- Winner – The Garden of the Empty Tomb – Altoona, PA
- Contractor: Kerr Landscaping and Maintenance Inc.
- Producer: R.I. Lampus Company
- Honorable Mention – Miner Memorial Park – Frostburg, MD
- Contractor: Lashley Construction Co.
- Producer: York Building Products
- Designer: Bennett, Brewer & Associates
- Honorable Mention – The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center – Gaithersburg, MD
- Contractor: Ross Contracting
- Producer: York Building Products
- Designer: ECS
CLAY BRICK PAVEMENT – Commercial
- Winner – Maple House Canary Island – Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Contractor: ORIN Landscaping at RONI Group
- Producer: The Belden Brick Company
- Designer: CCxA
- Honorable Mention – Project in Wyckoff Township – Wyckoff, NJ
- Contractor: Evergreen Landscape & Design
- Producer: Glen Gery Brick
- Designer: Victoria Maroldi
RETAINING WALLS – Residential
- Honorable Mention – Rosenblum’s Backyard – Bellmore, NY
- Contractor: JAS Aquatics
- Producer: Marmiro
- Designer: Jesse Schreier & Jarret Greco
- Winner – Backyard for All Ages – Birmingham, AL
- Contractor: Natures Edge LLC
- Producer: Belgard
- Designer: Natures Edge LLC
SEGMENTAL CONCRETE PAVEMENT – Permeable
- Winner – Permeable Poolscape – West Hartford, CT
- Contractor: Mather Clarke
- Producer: Unilock
- Designer: Mather Clarke
- Honorable Mention – Old World Meets Modern Day – Zionsville, IN
- Contractor: Vive Exterior Design
- Producer: Unilock
- Designer: Mike Broge
SEGMENTAL CONCRETE PAVEMENT – Commercial (more than 15,000 sf)
- Winner – O-Town Glasshouse – Orlando, FL
- Contractor: Paverscape, Inc.
- Producer: Artistic Paver Manufacturing
- Honorable Mention – The Club at The Meadows – Lake Forest, CA
- Contractor: Precise Pavers
- Producer: Belgard
- Designer: C2 Collaborative
SEGMENTAL CONCRETE PAVEMENT – Commercial (less than 15,000 sf)
- Winner – Scottsdale Civic Park – Scottsdale, AZ
- Contractor: European Pavers Southwest
- Producer: Ackerstone
- Designer: City of Scottsdale
- Honorable Mention – Needham Town Common – Needham, MA
- Contractor: MJ Cataldo Inc.
- Producer: Ideal Concrete Block Co.
- Designer: Beta Group
SEGMENTAL CONCRETE PAVEMENT – Residential (less than 3,000 sf)
- Winner – Grown Expectations – Smithville, MO
- Contractor: JPave
- Producer: Keystone
- Designer: Jason Stewart
- Honorable Mention – The Royalty Project – Manorville, NY
- Contractor: Royal Stone and Masonry
- Producer: Cambridge Pavingstones
- Designer: Shane Herbert
SEGMENTAL CONCRETE PAVEMENT – Residential (more than 3,000 sf)
- Winner – Make it WOW! – Carmel, IN
- Contractor: Vive Exterior Design
- Producer: Unilock
- Designer: Ryan Coyle
- Honorable Mention – Ultimate Backyard Envy – Northford, CT
- Contractor: Torrison Stone & Garden, LLC
- Producer: Techo Bloc
- Designer: Brian Murphy
COMBINATION OF HARDSCAPE PRODUCTS – Commercial
- Winner – Downtown Ecosystem – Springfield, IL
- Contractor: Knob Hill Landscape Company
- Producer: Belgard and Aquascape
- Designer: Knob Hill Landscape Design Team
- Honorable Mention – The Station at San Marco – Jacksonville, FL
- Contractor: Construction Specialties of North Florida, LLC
- Producer: Belgard
COMBINATION OF HARDSCAPE PRODUCTS – Residential (more than 3,000 sf)
- Winner – Functional Poolscape – Simsbury, CT
- Contractor: Clarke Landscapes
- Producer: Unilock
- Designer: Mather Clarke
- Honorable Mention – Eroto’s – River Hills, WI
- Contractor: Pro Hardscape
- Producer: Belgard
- Designer: Jon Schultz
COMBINATION OF HARDSCAPE PRODUCTS – Residential (less than 3,000 sf)
- Winner – Natural Poolscape – Bolton, CT
- Contractor: Clarke Landscapes
- Producer: Unilock
- Designer: Mather Clarke
- Winner – The Miller Project – Wyomissing, PA
- Contractor: New Castle Lawn & Landscape, Inc.
- Producer: Techo Bloc and Quarry Cut Old Philadelphia Ledgestone Veneer
- Designer: Phil Neri
- Honorable Mention – Hardscape Hero April 2022 – Mechanicsville, VA
- Contractor: New Leaf Landscaping Inc.
- Producer: Belgard
