2024 HNA Awards Recipients Announced

The annual Hardscape North America (HNA) Awards Ceremony took place on October 17, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It honored contractors, producers, and designers for their outstanding contributions to the hardscape industry. This year’s event celebrated exceptional residential and commercial hardscape projects, highlighting creative and innovative designs across various categories, including walkways, patios, pool decks, outdoor living spaces, commercial plazas, streets, and more.

With 215 project submissions across 19 categories, the competition showcased hardscaping excellence in materials such as concrete pavers, clay bricks, retaining walls, adhered thin veneers, porcelain, natural stone, and vintage installations. Categories also included projects that featured a combination of hardscape products and outdoor living features.

The 2024 HNA Awards program was produced by the Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA) and endorsed by the Brick Industry Association (BIA) and the Natural Stone Institute (NSI). The event was proudly sponsored by iQ Power Tools, a leader in innovative tools designed for the construction industry.

Greene Residence

2024 HNA Awards Recipients:

ADHERED THIN VENEER – Residential

Winner – Greene Residence – Hillsborough, CA Contractor: Black Diamond Paver Stones & Landscape, Inc. Producer: Stone Universe Incorporated Designer: Steve Turner



Honorable Mention – Finley Residence – Naples, FL Contractor: David Nelson Masonry Producer: Cooper Stone Wichita White Designer: Homeowner



VINTAGE INSTALLATION Winner – Lorain Mile-Long Pier – Lorain, OH Contractor: Gator Construction Inc. Producer: The Belden Brick Company Designer: Behnke Landscape Architect

Honorable Mention – Westgate Town Center Plaza – Kissimmee, FL Contractor: Paverscape, Inc. Producer: Flagstone Pavers Designer: Baker Barrios Architects



NATURAL STONE PAVEMENT

Winner – Hemisfair Civic Park – San Antonio, TX Contractor: Shadrock & Williams Masonry Producer: Best Block, Amerimix – Jewell, An Oldcastle Company, SPEC MIX, Mustang Metal & Supply, Mezger Stone Designer: Grant Stewart – GGN



Honorable Mention – Tranquil Waters: Yellow Stone Inspired Lakeside Retreat – Stafford Springs, CT Contractor: E.A. Quinn Landscape Contracting Producer: Skyline Quarry Flagging Designer: Tim Jewett



Lover’s Lane

OUTDOOR LIVING FEATURES

Winner – Lover’s Lane – Port Jefferson, NY Contractor: Royal Stone and Masonry Producer: Cambridge Paving Stones Designer: Shane Herbert

Lover’s Lane – Port Jefferson, NY Honorable Mention – Unique Extras – Carmel, IN Contractor: Vive Exterior Design Producer: Unilock Designer: Ryan Coyle



CLAY BRICK PAVEMENT – Residential Winner – The Manse – Wenonah, NJ Contractor: Ledden Palimeno Producer: Pine Hall Brick Company Designer: Joe Palimeno



Honorable Mention – Madison – Scottsdale, AZ Contractor: European Pavers Southwest, Inc. Producer: Old Chicago Brick Designer: Rex Mann



PORCELAIN PAVER PAVEMENT – Commercial Winner – 40 Trinity – Boston, MA Contractor: Allegheny Contract Flooring Producer: Daltile

Honorable Mention – Centennial Plaza Redevelopment – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Contractor: Seasonal Impact Producer: ROMEX Designer: PFS



The Christmas House

PORCELAIN PAVER PAVEMENT – Residential Winner – Cielo – Residence – Rancho Santa Fe, CA Contractor: Western Outdoor Design & Build Producer: Belgard / Mirage

Honorable Mention – Christmas House – Nashua, NH Contractor: Greatscapes By R&R Landscaping Inc. Producer: Daltile Designer: R & R Landscaping



RETAINING WALLS – Commercial Winner – The Garden of the Empty Tomb – Altoona, PA Contractor: Kerr Landscaping and Maintenance Inc. Producer: R.I. Lampus Company



Honorable Mention – Miner Memorial Park – Frostburg, MD Contractor: Lashley Construction Co. Producer: York Building Products Designer: Bennett, Brewer & Associates



Honorable Mention – The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center – Gaithersburg, MD Contractor: Ross Contracting Producer: York Building Products Designer: ECS



Maple House Canary Island

CLAY BRICK PAVEMENT – Commercial Winner – Maple House Canary Island – Toronto, Ontario, Canada Contractor: ORIN Landscaping at RONI Group Producer: The Belden Brick Company Designer: CCxA

Honorable Mention – Project in Wyckoff Township – Wyckoff, NJ Contractor: Evergreen Landscape & Design Producer: Glen Gery Brick Designer: Victoria Maroldi



RETAINING WALLS – Residential Honorable Mention – Rosenblum’s Backyard – Bellmore, NY Contractor: JAS Aquatics Producer: Marmiro Designer: Jesse Schreier & Jarret Greco

Winner – Backyard for All Ages – Birmingham, AL Contractor: Natures Edge LLC Producer: Belgard Designer: Natures Edge LLC



Old World Meets Modern Day

SEGMENTAL CONCRETE PAVEMENT – Permeable

Winner – Permeable Poolscape – West Hartford, CT Contractor: Mather Clarke Producer: Unilock Designer: Mather Clarke



Honorable Mention – Old World Meets Modern Day – Zionsville, IN Contractor: Vive Exterior Design Producer: Unilock Designer: Mike Broge



SEGMENTAL CONCRETE PAVEMENT – Commercial (more than 15,000 sf) Winner – O-Town Glasshouse – Orlando, FL Contractor: Paverscape, Inc. Producer: Artistic Paver Manufacturing



Honorable Mention – The Club at The Meadows – Lake Forest, CA Contractor: Precise Pavers Producer: Belgard Designer: C2 Collaborative



SEGMENTAL CONCRETE PAVEMENT – Commercial (less than 15,000 sf) Winner – Scottsdale Civic Park – Scottsdale, AZ Contractor: European Pavers Southwest Producer: Ackerstone Designer: City of Scottsdale



Honorable Mention – Needham Town Common – Needham, MA Contractor: MJ Cataldo Inc. Producer: Ideal Concrete Block Co. Designer: Beta Group



SEGMENTAL CONCRETE PAVEMENT – Residential (less than 3,000 sf)

Grown Expectations

Winner – Grown Expectations – Smithville, MO Contractor: JPave Producer: Keystone Designer: Jason Stewart



Honorable Mention – The Royalty Project – Manorville, NY Contractor: Royal Stone and Masonry Producer: Cambridge Pavingstones Designer: Shane Herbert



SEGMENTAL CONCRETE PAVEMENT – Residential (more than 3,000 sf) Winner – Make it WOW! – Carmel, IN Contractor: Vive Exterior Design Producer: Unilock Designer: Ryan Coyle



Honorable Mention – Ultimate Backyard Envy – Northford, CT Contractor: Torrison Stone & Garden, LLC Producer: Techo Bloc Designer: Brian Murphy



COMBINATION OF HARDSCAPE PRODUCTS – Commercial Winner – Downtown Ecosystem – Springfield, IL Contractor: Knob Hill Landscape Company Producer: Belgard and Aquascape Designer: Knob Hill Landscape Design Team



Honorable Mention – The Station at San Marco – Jacksonville, FL Contractor: Construction Specialties of North Florida, LLC Producer: Belgard



COMBINATION OF HARDSCAPE PRODUCTS – Residential (more than 3,000 sf)

Functional Poolscape in Simsbury

Winner – Functional Poolscape – Simsbury, CT Contractor: Clarke Landscapes Producer: Unilock Designer: Mather Clarke



Honorable Mention – Eroto’s – River Hills, WI Contractor: Pro Hardscape Producer: Belgard Designer: Jon Schultz



COMBINATION OF HARDSCAPE PRODUCTS – Residential (less than 3,000 sf) Winner – Natural Poolscape – Bolton, CT Contractor: Clarke Landscapes Producer: Unilock Designer: Mather Clarke



Winner – The Miller Project – Wyomissing, PA Contractor: New Castle Lawn & Landscape, Inc. Producer: Techo Bloc and Quarry Cut Old Philadelphia Ledgestone Veneer Designer: Phil Neri



Honorable Mention – Hardscape Hero April 2022 – Mechanicsville, VA Contractor: New Leaf Landscaping Inc. Producer: Belgard



