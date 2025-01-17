Early-bird registration is now open for the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Nursery Tradeshow, or MANTS, scheduled for January 10-12, 2024, at the Baltimore Convention Center. Early bird pricing for attendees is $20 per person through December 1, after which admission is $30 per person. Pricing includes admission to all three days of the show.

Sponsored by the State Nursery and Landscape Associations of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, MANTS is one of the largest private trade shows serving the horticulture industry, and welcomed over 11,000 attendees and more than 900 exhibitors in 2023. With a sold-out trade show floor featuring everything from plants, nursery stock, and garden items to equipment, tools, and outdoor living essentials, MANTS 2024 promises to offer an even greater range of opportunities for learning and partnership-building.

“As the first major trade show of the year, MANTS has a unique role in kicking off the new year for the horticulture industry,” said Vanessa A. Finney, executive vice president of MANTS. “Exhibitors and attendees are excited to reconnect with one another and greatly benefit from the peer-to-peer education on the show floor while gaining insights into new products and services, the latest trends, and best practices.”

Attendee and exhibitor housing reservations are available through the official Visit Baltimore Housing Bureau through January 3, 2024. Discounted rates are available at eight downtown hotels, all within walking distance of the Baltimore Convention Center. Find more details and registration information at www.MANTS.com.