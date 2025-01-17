Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » careers

2024 Mid-Atlantic Nursey Tradeshow (MANTS) Now Open For Registration

The 2024 Mid-Atlantic Nursery Tradeshow (MANTS), to be held January 10-12, 2024, in Baltimore, MD is now open for registration.

MANTSEarly-bird registration is now open for the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Nursery Tradeshow, or MANTS, scheduled for January 10-12, 2024, at the Baltimore Convention Center. Early bird pricing for attendees is $20 per person through December 1, after which admission is $30 per person. Pricing includes admission to all three days of the show.

Sponsored by the State Nursery and Landscape Associations of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, MANTS is one of the largest private trade shows serving the horticulture industry, and welcomed over 11,000 attendees and more than 900 exhibitors in 2023. With a sold-out trade show floor featuring everything from plants, nursery stock, and garden items to equipment, tools, and outdoor living essentials, MANTS 2024 promises to offer an even greater range of opportunities for learning and partnership-building.

MANTS“As the first major trade show of the year, MANTS has a unique role in kicking off the new year for the horticulture industry,” said Vanessa A. Finney, executive vice president of MANTS. “Exhibitors and attendees are excited to reconnect with one another and greatly benefit from the peer-to-peer education on the show floor while gaining insights into new products and services, the latest trends, and best practices.”

Attendee and exhibitor housing reservations are available through the official Visit Baltimore Housing Bureau through January 3, 2024. Discounted rates are available at eight downtown hotels, all within walking distance of the Baltimore Convention Center. Find more details and registration information at www.MANTS.com.

Association Headlines, Featured, Industry News, Landscape Design, Plants, Products, Resources, The Latest

2024 MANTS, 2024 Mid-Atlantic Nursey Tradeshow, landscape industry trade shows, MANTS, Vanessa A. Finney

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Navigating Landscape Business Growth

Next

The Spongy Moth…It’s Back And Spreading. Find Out Where.

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly