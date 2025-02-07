Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Featured

2025 Lawn Striping Finalists Announced! VOTE NOW! 🌱

The Top 14 Finalists of the 2025 Turf Lawn Striping Contest have been chosen! Vote for your favorite on on the Turf facebook page!

Last month, Turf asked its readers to “Show Off Your Stripes” by sending in photos of their most spectacular stripe designs. After viewing many amazing entries, we narrowed it down to the Top 14 Finalists. The winner will be determined by who receives the highest number of “likes” on on the Turf facebook page! The top choice will then be interviewed by Jessica Schwartz, Managing Editor of Turf and featured in an article to run in the April 2025 issue! Make sure to cast your vote and spread the word. Deadline for voting is FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2025!

CLICK LINK TO VOTE ON
THE TURF FACEBOOK PAGE!!

Click here to read the profile of the 2024 Winner, Orlando Chávez!

Featured, From the Editor, Industry News, Lawn Mowing Maintenance and Lawn Care, Products and Equipment

Best of Lawn Striping, contest, , lawn care, Lawn Stripes, Lawn Striping, Lawn Striping Ideas, mowing, Orlando Chávez, turf, Turf Lawn Striping Contest, Turf magazine, Turf Mowing Contest, turfmagazine, vote, winner

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Turf Quiz Of The Week: Test Your Snow Blower Tune Up IQ

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon