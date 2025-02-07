2025 Lawn Striping Finalists Announced! VOTE NOW! 🌱

Last month, Turf asked its readers to “Show Off Your Stripes” by sending in photos of their most spectacular stripe designs. After viewing many amazing entries, we narrowed it down to the Top 14 Finalists. The winner will be determined by who receives the highest number of “likes” on on the Turf facebook page! The top choice will then be interviewed by Jessica Schwartz, Managing Editor of Turf and featured in an article to run in the April 2025 issue! Make sure to cast your vote and spread the word. Deadline for voting is FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2025!

Click here to read the profile of the 2024 Winner, Orlando Chávez!