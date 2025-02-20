3 Ways to Maximize Your Dash Cam Technology

By Mark Schedler

From the February 2025 Issue

D ash cams provide a proactive method for landscaping companies to reduce unsafe driving behaviors when employees are behind the wheel of company vehicles. They achieve this by helping you focus on the riskiest and most inefficient drivers in a timely manner and apply incentives and continual coaching where needed.

Caption: Timely detection and correction of unsafe behaviors reduces safety-related and operational costs, minimizes potential liability and can reduce the impact of litigation in the event a major crash occurs. (Photo: J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc.)

To maximize your dash cam technology investment and reduce risk, start by ensuring these three performance management controls are in place:

1. Focus on the Riskiest Behaviors

Choosing the unsafe behaviors you will focus on with your dash cam system should depend on the likelihood of the behavior to cause a crash. Behaviors and trends to consider monitoring are:

Speeding and hard acceleration

Hard braking

Following too close

Rolling stops

Cornering too fast

Lane drift

Maintain at least a top five list based on trends in your company. This will give you more high-impact behaviors to prioritize for coaching. Don’t spend time on lower risk events at the expense of missing opportunities with the highest risk behaviors.

2. Detect and Correct Quickly

Timely detection and correction of unsafe behaviors reduces safety-related and operational costs, minimizes potential liability, and can reduce the impact of litigation in the event a major crash occurs. Negligence can occur when a company fails to properly identify, coach, and/or remediate or terminate high-risk company drivers.

A company has a “duty to act” to remedy any unsafe situation that could affect the motoring public. If the behavior could have been detected from the data generated by the vehicle’s systems, moving violations, driver accidents or motorist complaints, you should have known that unsafe driver behaviors were present.

You can reduce potential liability and claims of negligence if you demonstrate that:

You effectively detect unsafe behavior and utilize corrective processes, especially with your employees who have a poor driving history; and

Your team consistently follows policies and procedures, including progressive discipline.

3. Developing Incentive and Recognition Programs

The most successful landscaping companies incentivize safe behavior, both on the jobsite and behind the wheel. An incentive and recognition program should be easily understood and perceived as fair if employees are to care about changing behaviors to achieve monetary incentives or recognition.

You’ll want to focus on the “critical few” behaviors that decrease accidents, injuries, and operating costs. Productivity improvements tend to be relatively small, but when realized over many company drivers, these small wins can add up to meaningful financial benefits.

In contrast, risky behaviors exhibited by just a few drivers that are not proactively managed can put your company’s viability at risk.

Recognition and reward programs, combined with a solid performance management process, can aid in minimizing unintended turnover of your safest, most dependable, and most productive drivers.

Don’t Forget About Coaching

A study of over 10,000 crashes by Virginia Technical Transportation Institute (VTTI) found that video event systems — combined with effective coaching — could reduce injury crashes by 35% or more.

Dash cameras provide the fuel for the performance management process, but coaching is the engine that maximizes the return on your dash cam investment and provides significant returns for years to come.

Mark Schedler joined J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., after spending 25 years in leadership positions within the transportation industry. As a Senior Editor, his extensive industry experience provides him with a unique perspective. Mark’s areas of expertise revolve around transportation operations and safety, driver qualification, and passenger-carrier rules. Mark is also a frequent speaker at events and his articles have been featured in many trade publications.