A Preview Of Hardscape North America 2024

Hardscape North America (HNA) 2024, with interactive demos and classroom sessions for hardscapers and landscapers, is set for October 16-18 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. (The event is co-located with Equip Expo.) Education will begin on Tuesday, October 15 with Pre-Show Installer Courses taking place at the Hyatt Regency Louisville Downtown, with exhibits and events continuing at the expo center through Friday.

“This show always has solutions to improve my business, from education sessions to new products or equipment that you can see in person and try,” says Zack Rulli with Dirt and Stone Landscaping in Newington, CT.

New Expert Presenters

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from seven new-to-HNA speakers. Their expertise ranges from marketing and social media to hardscape installation.

Ken Love, Best Practices and Requirements for Installing a Gas Fire Feature in SRW

Kyle Baughman, Social Scapes – Leverage Social Media to Grow Your Business

Jim Scocozza, Operating a Successful Clean & Seal Business. Understanding the Misconceptions.

Donald Harvey, Sand Set Paver Innovations at the 16th Street Mall in Denver

Vanessa McQuade & Robert Murray, 5 Mistakes Landscape Entrepreneurs Are Making in Their Marketing (& What to do about it in 2025)

Phil Bahler, Walk on the Block That I Stumbled On

Education Highlights

A new Hardscapes Construction Roundtable will showcase discussions led by industry experts. “This session is not only a valuable learning experience but will give participants the opportunity to connect with and learn from fellow contractors nationwide,” comments Bryan Horr, CMHA’s Division Engineer, Segmental Pavements, who will moderate the discussion.

A new Pre-show Installer Course on Manufactured Stone Veneer will provide participants with an understanding of the relevant building code requirements and ASTM standards while learning installation best practices for MSV.

The session on marketing by McQuade and Murray will use industry-specific examples and data to show hardscape and landscape business owners how they can make small changes to their marketing efforts today and major changes over time to have greater returns on their investment and grow their business.

A session about estimating has been expanded to two hours to give participants more in-depth insights on strategies to maximize profits. Expert Donny Duke, Arborgold, brings 40 years of experience as a landscape and hardscape contractor to this session.

The Hardscape Demos are back by popular demand with hands-on how-to sessions about the latest techniques, including software tools to design and visualize hardscape projects in real-time to help maximize profits and image. These demos will be led by the team from Local Roots Landscaping.

See the entire schedule of HNA education at hardscapena.com/education-demos.

The VIP Pass

The VIP Pass includes 15 education sessions, 6 hardscape demos and 2 hardscape workshops. A $2,000 value, the cost for the VIP Pass is $249 or $209 for CMHA/BIA/NSI members. Dan Braccio with Inside Out Landscape Design brought his team from Frankfort, KY. “We got VIP passes and had the ability to bounce around picking and choosing which event and vendors meant the most to us! We divided and conquered to get the most out of our experience,” she comments. “This is the place to be when it comes to the Green Industry! You have to prepare and pace yourself when you attend this show. It is easy to get overwhelmed with the amount of knowledge under one roof!”

Register Early & Save

The earlier you register, the more you’ll save. Register at HardscapeNA.com for the $30 standard rate through September. 6. (Registration for non-exhibiting manufacturers, suppliers, consultants, ad agencies, and media sales is $450.)

HNA is produced by the Concrete Masonry & Hardscapes Association (CMHA) and is endorsed by the Brick Industry Association and Natural Stone Institute. Platinum Sponsors: Belgard Hardscapes and Colmet. Gold Sponsor: Keystone Hardscapes. Silver Sponsor: Prosoco.

