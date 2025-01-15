A Shenandoah Valley Oasis

(All photos: Credit Jimi Smyth Photography)

By J.R. Peter

From the December 2024 Issue

N estled in the picturesque Shenandoah Valley, this custom mountain oasis presented both a breathtaking opportunity and a formidable challenge. The client’s vision was to combine the rustic charm of a traditional mountain house with sleek contemporary design elements. Add to that the natural topography—an unforgiving granite hill that left no possibility for excavation—and the project became as much an engineering challenge as a design endeavor.

The Setting: Granite And Scenic Views

The location itself was one of the defining aspects of the project. Perched on a hill with sweeping views of the Shenandoah Mountains, the site offered a rare opportunity to create a landscape that seamlessly integrated into its natural surroundings. The natural beauty of the Shenandoah Valley was always present in the background, reminding us to maximize every opportunity to blend the human-made elements into the scenery.

However, the granite terrain posed significant challenges. Without the ability to dig down into the rock, all the structures— pools, patios, and outdoor living spaces—had to be designed and built above the granite. This demanded creative solutions to ensure both stability and aesthetic harmony. Working on solid granite meant no traditional footings or foundations could be used. Every element had to be carefully anchored and balanced without disturbing the rock beneath, a situation that required extensive coordination with structural engineers. Floating foundations, pilings, and custom-designed retaining walls became the backbone of the project.

A dark interior pebble pool finish was a crucial design element to this project as it allowed for the pool to reflect the gorgeous mountain views during sunset.

Design Strategy: A Blend Of Two Worlds

The client’s vision was clear: they wanted the project to reflect both the rugged beauty of a mountain retreat and the sleek, refined lines of contemporary architecture. To honor this request, we incorporated rustic, tapered stone walls that mimicked the natural formations of the surrounding hills. These walls provided a grounding, natural feel that spoke to the traditional mountain house design.

To balance the rustic charm, we introduced clean, contemporary lines into the pool house and patio design. The minimalist layout of the patio, combined with the sharp geometry of the pool house, created a striking contrast to the rugged stone walls. This visual tension between rustic and modern elements is what made the project truly unique, giving it a sense of timelessness while maintaining a contemporary edge.

The lighting design further emphasized this blend. Modern fixtures were carefully selected to complement both the rustic stone and the clean lines of the patio. Soft, ambient lighting illuminated the space at night, allowing the natural stone to glow while also highlighting the contemporary features. The lighting played a pivotal role in transitioning the space from day to night, transforming it from a serene daytime retreat to a glowing, modern landscape after dark.

The Infinity-Edge Pool: A Contemporary Showpiece

One of the standout features of the project is the stunning infinity-edge pool that offers uninterrupted views of the mountains beyond. The pool was designed to enhance the contemporary aesthetic, with its clean edges, sleek tilework, and an elegant waterfall that cascades down two sides, creating a serene visual that mirrors the grandeur of the surrounding landscape. Because of the granite hill, the pool structure had to be built entirely above ground, supported by custom-engineered foundations. This was no small feat. Our design and engineering teams worked in tandem to ensure that the pool’s weight, the water’s movement, and the surrounding decking were all perfectly balanced on the granite. Floating foundation systems allowed the pool to feel anchored and stable while still giving the appearance of floating above the valley. This all-tile spa includes LED color changing lights as well as and LED lit sheer water descent, creating an intimate and inviting ambiance.

The result is a seamless connection between the pool and the view, making it feel as if the water flows directly into the valley below. The infinity-edge pool became a visual continuation of the landscape, creating an illusion where the edge of the water disappears into the horizon.

The pool deck is paved in neutral-toned travertine, another nod to the contemporary design elements that run through the project. The smooth stone surface contrasts beautifully with the more textured natural stone used for retaining walls and borders, helping define spaces without disrupting the overall aesthetic. The travertine also plays a practical role, offering a heat-resistant surface that stays cool even under the summer sun.

To give this project a real resort-like feel we included an oversized tanning ledge and umbrellas sleeves, the perfect place to lounge with a book or enjoy a cocktail.

Outdoor Living: A Pavillion To Remember

A central feature of this project is the pool house pavilion, which offers an outdoor retreat for entertaining and relaxation. The pavilion itself draws inspiration from both contemporary and traditional styles. Its crisp lines and modern lighting design reflect the clean architectural approach, while the stone columns and natural materials provide a sense of permanence and rustic charm.

Inside the pavilion, an outdoor kitchen offers state-of-the-art amenities, including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, adding a touch of luxury to the outdoor living experience. This area was designed for both function and comfort. It serves as an ideal space for hosting gatherings, with a built-in grill, refrigeration, and ample prep space, all framed by the stunning views of the Shenandoah Valley.

Comfortable seating areas were placed to maximize views of the mountains and pool, providing a peaceful space for the client and their guests to unwind. The integration of outdoor fireplaces and fire bowls in the design enhanced the pavilion’s usability, offering warmth and ambiance during the cooler months and late evening. The fire features are not only practical but also visually striking. Placed strategically around the outdoor living spaces, they become focal points that draw the eye outward, extending the sense of connection with the natural surroundings.

The Granite Challenge: Engineering + Design Solutions

The granite hill required innovative construction techniques to build the outdoor structures above ground without sacrificing stability. Given the lack of opportunity to dig down, floating foundations were engineered to ensure that the pavilion, pool, and retaining walls remained stable without the need for traditional footings.

Working on granite presents a unique set of challenges for water management. Without the ability to create natural drainage channels, we designed a system of permeable hardscaping materials and subtle grading to direct water away from the structures. The stone used in the retaining walls not only supported the landscape but also helped guide water naturally through the site, preventing pooling or erosion while maintaining the sleek, modern aesthetic.

Landscaping For Impact: Lush, Natural-Looking Plants

No mountain retreat would be complete without landscaping that highlights the natural beauty of the location. In this project, we selected a mix of lush, natural-looking plantings that complemented the surrounding environment. The choice of plants was carefully considered to ensure that the landscape felt like an organic extension of the terrain, while also maintaining a sense of refinement in keeping with the overall design.

We focused on species that could survive the tough conditions presented by the granite hill, using a combination of ornamental grasses, flowering shrubs, and hardy perennials. This approach not only enhanced the beauty of the landscape but also minimized maintenance, creating a lasting and sustainable outdoor environment. Key features like fire pits and stone walkways were incorporated into the design to give the client and their guests places to gather and enjoy the views. These outdoor living areas were carefully planned to take full advantage of the site’s elevation and orientation, ensuring that every seating area, pathway, and planting bed contributes to the overall harmony of the design. When designing this project, we wanted to ensure we still kept a somewhat natural feel without making the space too masonry heavy. We included irregular steppingstones through the grass as a connection from the home to the patios to allow for as much green space as possible.

The Final Result: A True Mountain Oasis

The Shenandoah Valley retreat perfectly encapsulates the balance of rugged natural beauty and refined modern design. Overcoming the challenges of the granite hill was no small feat, but through careful planning, thoughtful design, and innovative engineering, we were able to deliver a space that not only met but exceeded the client’s expectations.

The finished project blends the best of both worlds: a traditional mountain house aesthetic paired with the clean, contemporary lines that the client desired. Each element, from the infinity-edge pool to the rustic stone walls, works together to create a serene and inviting outdoor living space that fully embraces the beauty of the Shenandoah Valley.

By incorporating both natural materials and modern design elements, the project stands as a testament to the potential of landscape architecture to bridge the gap between the rugged and the refined. In the end, it’s not just a pool or a patio—it’s a retreat, an escape, and a celebration of nature, all built to stand the test of time.

J.R. Peter RLA and owner of Colao & Peter was the lead registered landscape architect on this project. J.R. Peter’s background is in exterior design. He holds a degree in Landscape Architecture from Virginia Tech and brings with him more than 20 years of design experience in the landscape industry. He has worked in design-only firms as well as spent most of his years with a design/build company creating award-winning projects for his clients.

