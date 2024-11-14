A Terraced Hillside Retreat

By Lisa Meddin

N estled in the scenic slopes of Forest Heights, Oregon; this Cape Cod bungalow-style home’s hillside retreat showcases how thoughtful design can transform an unusable incline into a dynamic, multi-level outdoor sanctuary utilizing every inch of the space.

The homeowners desired a functional outdoor living space that would fulfill their love of outdoor cooking and entertaining while creating easy access throughout the yard. They also wanted to maintain the mature evergreen and deciduous trees but while adding a variety of plants and small trees for seasonal color and visual interest. The transformation highlights the power of smart design in overcoming challenging topography.

Multi-level terraced patios transform the slope into an inviting multi-use backyard.

Multifunctional Outdoor Living Spaces

At the heart of this project are patios, each serving a distinct function. The lower patio, a cozy space perfect for gathering, invites family and friends to relax and socialize. With a warm ambiance enhanced by surrounding greenery, this area is a hub for social activities, from casual barbecues to evening conversations under the stars. Enhancing the functionality of this level, the lower terrace includes a raised garden bed conveniently situated next to the patio, allowing homeowners to effortlessly grow fresh herbs, vegetables, and flowers.

Just a few steps higher, the upper patio is strategically positioned to maximize the property’s natural surroundings. Designed as a flexible space, it seamlessly connects to the expanded and modernized deck, offering effortless access to the house. Custom-designed trellises with jasmine add an element of privacy while preserving the picturesque views. Though already a serene retreat, plans are in place to further elevate the space with the future addition of a hot tub.

The expansive deck connected to the upper patio by a bridge, offers ample space for dining, grilling, and lounging. Not only does the deck provide views of the surrounding landscape, but it also includes under-deck storage—a convenient solution for keeping multiple grills, gardening tools, and outdoor equipment neatly tucked away. This hidden storage option maximizes the space’s functionality without compromising its sleek and modern design.

Locally quarried ledgestone steps, flanked by lush plantings, welcome visitors from the ground level into the landscape. Meddin writes, “These garden beds not only prevent erosion but also create a series of eye-catching levels filled with vibrant plantings framed by retaining walls, adding texture and interest to the landscape.”

Terraced Gardens And Lush Plantings

One of the most striking features of this hillside retreat is the use of terraced gardens to address the property’s steep incline and soften the hardscape. These garden beds not only prevent erosion but also create a series of eye-catching levels filled with vibrant plantings framed by retaining walls, adding texture and interest to the landscape.

Each level of the terraced garden is planted with perennials, shrubs and ornamental grasses, chosen for their ability to thrive in the hillside’s unique microclimate. The planting design emphasizes year-round beauty, with plants selected for their seasonal interest, texture, and color for a harmonious blend of textures and hues.

Before: Small deck with no access to the backyard. After: deck with bridge connecting the upper patio.

Thoughtfully Designed Pathways And Access

The series of stairs crafted from locally quarried ledgestone and Belgard landing steps make movement through the terraces easy and visually appealing. These carefully planned staircases link the different levels with an organic flow thoughtfully bordered with low-growing plants and groundcovers that soften the stone’s edges and enhance the setting’s natural beauty. Discreet lighting illuminates the stairs and gardens at night, making the space magical after dark.

A Sanctuary For All Seasons

This terraced hillside retreat in Forest Heights is more than just a landscaping project—it’s a transformation of space and lifestyle. By turning an unused and difficult to maintain slope into a series of multifunctional outdoor living areas, the design maximizes every inch of the property while maintaining a strong connection to the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Lisa Meddin is the owner and principal designer of Harmony Design Northwest, a landscape design company in Portland, OR. For more than 20 years Lisa has designed projects ranging from formal English gardens to native plant habitats. Lisa and her design team are committed to elevating homes with visionary landscape design services in Portland, OR & Vancouver, WA.

