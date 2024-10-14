AED Foundation & SkillsUSA Illinois Support Skilled Trades

On Tuesday, October 8, high school students from across Chicagoland took significant steps toward careers in the equipment industry by learning essential diesel engine repair skills, trying their hand at operating equipment, polishing interview techniques, and connecting with industry leaders.

Hosted by AEDF in collaboration with SkillsUSA Illinois and its Youth Workforce Development Foundation (YWDF), the Industry Pathways: Career Experience brought more than 500 students from 20 regional schools and career centers together with employers and unions. These young participants received firsthand insights into careers as diesel technicians and equipment operators, helping address the equipment industry’s critical workforce needs.

This event, held at Johnsburg High School, was made possible by $8 million in federal funding that the YWDF and AEDF secured as part of the Apprenticeships Build America program earlier this summer. These funds support workforce development initiatives that engage youth across the country, demonstrating AEDF’s ongoing commitment to developing a skilled workforce that meets national demand.

Throughout the day, students engaged in hands-on experiences, operating machinery, participating in mock job interviews, and building connections with potential employers actively seeking new talent.

“The AED Foundation is committed to equipping the next generation with skills and opportunities,” said Sean Fitzgerrel, vice president, AEDF. “We thank the Youth Workforce Development Foundation, the federal government and our industry partners for supporting our vision to bring real career opportunities to students across the nation. Together, we are raising awareness and building the essential connections that will strengthen and secure the future of a skilled workforce in our industry.”

Metallica, Carhartt Band Together To Support Skilled Trades

AED Hosts Fifth Annual Women in Equipment Conference

October 8, 2024 Johnsburg Pathways Event Participants: