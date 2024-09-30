Contact Us

AED Hosts Fifth Annual Women in Equipment Conference

AED successfully hosted its fifth annual Women in Equipment Conference, held from September 25-27 at the Limelight Hotel in Denver, CO.

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) successfully hosted its fifth annual Women in Equipment Conference, held from September 25-27 at the Limelight Hotel in Denver, CO. This year’s event saw a record-breaking turnout with over 125 attendees.

The Women in Equipment Conference is designed to empower and equip women leaders in the equipment industry by focusing on leadership development, networking, and breaking down barriers in what is traditionally a male-dominated field.


The conference kicked off with a keynote address by Sarah Hurwitz, the former chief speechwriter for First Lady Michelle Obama. Hurwitz offered insights on how leaders can harness the power of language to inspire and influence, drawing from her rich experience in shaping impactful communication at the highest levels.


Participants engaged in impactful sessions, including Amy Parrish’s “From Chaos to Calm” workshop on achieving work-life balance, and the “Breaking Barriers” panel, where DeLene Martin Bane (President, Martin Equipment), Talena Hooper (EVP, Wells Fargo), and Kelly Olson (President, Western States Equipment) shared insights on overcoming challenges they have faced navigating the industry. The conference also emphasized allyship with the “Partnering for Progress” panel, featuring Marshall Anderson (EVP, RDO Equipment Co.) and John Shearer (Chairman of AED, CEO of 4Rivers Equipment), discussing the vital role men play in supporting women in the industry.


Diane Benck, President of West Side Tractor Sales Co. and AED Foundation Chairwoman, led an engaging fireside chat with keynote and former U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos. Attendees benefited from the candid discussion, gaining practical advice on career growth, stress management and resilience. “The value in this event for me, is support,” said first-time attendee Alexandra Norris, Specialty Equipment Insurance Services. “Truly being able to see so many women coming together to be a great support for each other and be vulnerable and to talk about things together, was just so empowering.”


With its record-breaking attendance and dynamic lineup of speakers, the 2024 Women in Equipment Conference solidified itself as a transformative event, reinforcing AED’s commitment to fostering leadership, diversity, and inclusivity within the equipment industry.

For more recent Turf Magazine coverage of AED, click here.

