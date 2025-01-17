AiDot Adds Two Leaf Blowers & A String Trimmer To ENHULK Line

AiDot , a manufacturer of smart home technology and outdoor power equipment, has announced the launch of three new products in its ENHULK series.The ENHULK 58V Leaf Blower-930CFM with 5.0Ah Battery & Charger, the ENHULK 58V Leaf Blower-730CFM with 2.5AH Battery & Charger, and the ENHULK 58V Max 16″ String Trimmer with Carbon Fiber Split Shaft are now available on Amazon. The new tools are designed to provide power, efficiency, and durability for homeowners, professional landscapers, and DIY enthusiasts.