AiDot Adds Two Leaf Blowers & A String Trimmer To ENHULK Line

AiDot, a manufacturer of smart home technology and outdoor power equipment, has announced the launch of three new products in its ENHULK series.The ENHULK 58V Leaf Blower-930CFM with 5.0Ah Battery & Charger, the ENHULK 58V Leaf Blower-730CFM with 2.5AH Battery & Charger, and the ENHULK 58V Max 16″ String Trimmer with Carbon Fiber Split Shaft are now available on Amazon. The new tools are designed to provide power, efficiency, and durability for homeowners, professional landscapers, and DIY enthusiasts.
ENHULK 58V Leaf Blower-930CFM with 5.0Ah Battery & Charger
Key features of the ENHULK 58V Leaf Blower-930CFM include:
- Powerful 58V Motor: Generates airspeeds of up to 200 MPH and air volumes of up to 930 CFM. This makes it ideal for clearing large areas of leaves and debris.
- 5.0Ah Battery and Charger Included: Ensures extended runtime and quick recharging for uninterrupted use.
- Variable Speed Control: Offers precise control over airflow to match the task at hand, from light sweeping to heavy-duty clearing.
- Lightweight and Portable: Designed for easy maneuverability and reduced user fatigue, even during prolonged use.
- Robust Build Quality: Constructed with high-quality materials to withstand the rigors of frequent use and harsh outdoor conditions.
ENHULK 58V Leaf Blower-730CFM with 2.5AH Battery & Charger
The ENHULK 58V Leaf Blower-730CFM features 930 CFM airflow and a maximum airspeed of 200 MPH. Other key features include:
- Convenient Charging: The included charger ensures the battery is always ready to go, minimizing downtime and enhancing productivity.
- User-friendly Design: Ergonomically designed for comfort, the lightweight Enhulk Leaf Blower reduces strain during prolonged use.
ENHULK 58V Max 16″ String Trimmer with Carbon Fiber Split Shaft
The ENHULK 58V Max 16″ String Trimmer combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design. Key features include:
- 16″ Cutting Swath: Provides a wide cutting path to complete tasks quickly and efficiently.
- Carbon Fiber Split Shaft: Offers strength and durability while reducing weight for ease of use and storage.
- Adjustable Cutting Speed: Allows users to customize performance to their specific needs, ensuring optimal results.
- Ergonomic Design: Features a comfortable grip and balanced weight distribution for reduced fatigue during extended use.
Through June 30th, all ENHULK 58V products are 15% off with the code ZDMYWHVE at checkout on Amazon.
