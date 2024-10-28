Alabama Park Wins $100,000 Makeover From Bobcat

Ivan K. Hill Park in Winfield, Alabama, is the winner of the $100,000 Bobcat Park and Rec Makeover Contest hosted by Bobcat Company. The prize package will fund improvements at the park, with a focus on revitalizing a youth recreation space.

Ivan K. Hill Park is a multi-use area featuring ballfields, playgrounds and a senior center. The park was nominated due to updates needed to improve user safety and accessibility. The $100,000 prize will go toward replacing the original 1960s fencing and ballfield backstop, as well as enhancing access to the fields and restrooms.

Bobcat kicked off the contest in July by teaming up with brand ambassador and renovation expert Chip Gaines for a baseball field makeover in Waco, Texas. Together, they aimed to inspire communities to see the potential in their own hometowns. Bobcat also partnered with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) to promote the contest and review the submissions with a focus on the parks’ demonstrated need, sustainability impact and long-term community benefit. Ivan K. Hill Park was selected as the winner based on NRPA’s criteria coupled with strong public support for the park during the finalist voting period.

“Bobcat equipment is best known for building on worksites around the world, but projects like this allow us to build something even greater together. We’re forging a community and helping build a legacy for the city of Winfield that will be treasured for generations to come,” said Laura Ness Owens, Bobcat vice president of global brand and marketing.

Park enhancements at Ivan K. Hill Park are expected to be completed by April 2025. In addition to the grand prize, Bobcat will also award the runner-up community with a new Bobcat zero-turn mower to assist in enhancing their park and recreation space. Aaron Perry Park in Pontiac, Michigan will be presented with a new mower in the next few weeks.

Other finalists included: Chestnut Street Park in Henderson, North Carolina; City of Purcell in Purcell, Oklahoma; and Jones Park in Galveston, Texas.

