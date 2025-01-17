All Access Equipment Rebranded as CMC North America

All Access Equipment, Inc., longtime dealer of CMC tracked aerial lifts, has announced its rebranding as CMC North America, effective immediately. The strategic transformation follows the acquisition of All Access Equipment by CMC, announced in February of 2024. The move was spearheaded by private equity fund Metrika, which acquired a 70% stake in CMC in October, 2023. At the time, Metrika’s Marco Giuseppini and Nicola Pietralunga noted that the addition of AAE represented “a significant step for CMC in consolidating its leadership in the lifting industry, with a particular focus on the US market.”

The rebranding to CMC North America represents an evolution in the company’s mission. They wish to enhance customer satisfaction and elevate its position as a market leader. By outwardly aligning with a globally recognized brand in the aerial lift industry, CMC North America aims to leverage such prominence to focus its business model and better serve clients.

“This rebranding to CMC North America reflects our commitment to growth and integration,” says CEO Ryan Polonski. “It’s a positive step that will streamline our efforts and strengthen our market presence. While we honor the legacy of the All Access Equipment brand, transitioning to CMC North America is a natural progression, as CMC is already a well-recognized name among our customers, partners, and the aerial lift industry.”

As CMC North America, the company will continue to offer the full range of CMC’s tracked aerial lifts. The machines are essential for the arbor care, building maintenance, construction, and heavy equipment rental industries. Customers can expect the same quality and service from All Access Equipment. It will now be enhanced by CMC’s global reach and continuing technological advancements.

The transition to CMC North America will be seamless for existing clients and CMC lift owners who purchased through All Access Equipment. There will be no interruption to service or support. The company’s website, certain customer service channels, and select product offerings will be updated over the coming weeks.

