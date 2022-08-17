Brought to you by

Netafim, a provider of sustainable precision irrigation solutions and agricultural projects, has announced implementation of its drip irrigation system for a site growing carbon-storing trees in Suffolk, UK. In the first-of-its-kind project in the UK , a variety of Paulownia trees are being planted across 331 acres of land to produce fast-growing quality hardwood and absorb carbon dioxide up to seven times faster than newly-planted indigenous woodland. Initiated by Carbon Plantations, the property was built to ensure the project’s long-term stability and increase yield and carbon-storing capabilities.

Working towards the UK Government’s strategy of creating economic opportunities for carbon capture as a key part of achieving net-zero emission goals, the trees will be thinned out after seven years, their timber sold for light construction, and carbon credits will either be claimed or auctioned for corporate carbon offsetting, contributing to ESG goals. The project is expected to absorb over 165,000 tons of CO2 over the first 10 years of its lifetime.

“We already know that our drip technology increases water and nutrient use efficiency, while increasing productivity. We are excited to partner with Carbon Plantations to transform the way we are removing carbon from the atmosphere and advancing life around the world,” commented John Farner, Netafim chief sustainability officer.

Nigel Couch, managing director of Carbon Plantations, said: “We are acutely aware of the urgency of taking action to tackle the climate and ecological crises, and increasing tree planting is a key part of the government’s Net Zero strategy. Farmers planting trees on their land is providing much needed diversity, and new varieties can offer exciting and progressive solutions. No other tree can sequester as much CO2 as quickly as the Paulownia, and its wood is known as the aluminum of the timber industry. This new hybrid variety offers huge potential benefits for biodiversity, carbon capture, and UK hardwood supply. The irrigation infrastructure and consultation that Netafim has delivered is key to the success of this unique project.”

