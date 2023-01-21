Brought to you by

The Asian Long-Horned Beetle is an invasive insect that is harmful to America’s hardwood forests. Boring into hardwoods, this invasive insect weakens the trunks of these trees and can lead to their decline. This beetle has spread throughout the U.S. and can damage natural and recreational resources. The U.S. EPA Center of Integrated Pest Management is hosting a free webinar ” Updates for Managing the Asian Long-Horned Beetle (ALB).” This free webinar will focus on identifying this pest and effective integrated pest management strategies to eradicate it from forested areas. Presenter: Kathryn Bronsky, (USDA/APHIS )

This webinar will provide the attendees an opportunity to obtain continuing education credits from the following state agencies and organizations:

* Department of Agriculture for Pest Management Professionals:

* State Lead Agencies: AK, DE, FL, GA, HI, ME, RI, SC, UT, WV, WY, CO, CT, IN, MA, MT, NH, NJ, OH, TN, TX, WA

* Organizations: Society of American Foresters (SAF)

The 90-minute webinar will be presented on Monday, January 23, from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm EST. Register here.

