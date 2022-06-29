Brought to you by

SiteOne, Arborjet, and others joined forces in Iowa to treat trees against the devastation of emerald ash borer.

The city of Des Moines, IA recently requested help to treat 150 ash trees that hadn’t been protected against emerald ash borer (EAB) for several years. Arbor Masters®, a provider for the city, volunteered assistance alongside SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Mirimichi Green, and Arborjet.

EAB is an invasive beetle that has destroyed millions of ash trees in the U.S. since it first appeared in 2002. It was first spotted in Des Moines several years ago, leading to the removal of thousands of trees. “Like many communities, Des Moines has many well-established ash trees that should be preserved,” said Matthew McCarroll, national account manager at SiteOne. “This pest is impacting neighborhoods by taking memories and history when trees must be removed. It was important for us to come together as an industry to help the city maintain some of its tree canopy.”

The treatments included root collar excavation and soil amendment with LESCO CarbonPro-G, a soil optimizer, among other products. Infected trees can be identified by thinning leaf coverage, yellowing leaves, canopy and bark loss, and D-shaped holes. The beetle’s larvae lay eggs in the cracks of the ash trees and feed on bark, killing the tree. SiteOne offers a range of products and expertise to prevent and treat pest outbreaks like EAB.

