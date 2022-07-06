Brought to you by

Husqvarna has partnered with Austtian climbing gear manufacturer Teufelberger to launch new climbing gear in the U.S. during the first half of 2023.

Husqvarna has identified a need among arborists and tree care workers for products and tools designed for their specific professional that are comfortable, efficient, and enhance safety. The collaboration with Teufelberger is the first step in Husqvarna’s goal to complement its chainsaw offering with high-quality products specifically made for working at heights.

“When we decided to create our own climbing gear, we asked arborists and tree workers about the best and most reputable producers in that market. We understood that Teufelberger was a great match for us in terms of high quality combined with opportunities for innovation,” said Johan Hallendorf, director Global Portfolio Arborist Solutions at Husqvarna. “Together with our chainsaws, we want to offer arborists and tree workers the best equipment solutions for their most frequent needs.”

“We are excited to partner with Husqvarna. With their expertise in chainsaws, combined with our expertise in climbing gear, we will be able to develop new products that make the working lives of arborists and tree workers a lot easier,” said Ludovic Rambert, business unit manager (Treecare) at Teufelberger.

Teufelberger is a seventh-generation family-operated company of 1,500 employees worldwide that manufactures fiber ropes, steel wire ropes and strapping.