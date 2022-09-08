Soft scales can cover plants and the ground below with a sweet sticky liquid that gets infested with a black sooty mold, making plants unsightly and slowing their growth. Most species of soft scales that attack trees will crawl to the leaves where they spend the summer sucking sap. In the fall, they crawl to woody stems and branches where they spend the winter. They resume feeding when the tree sap begins to flow and then mature into adults in late spring or early summer.

Armored scales can be recognized by their waxy covers, which are physically separate from their bodies. Also sucking insects, they sip sap from plant cells they rupture with their mouthparts, rather than the plant veins. As such, armored scales are less susceptible to control by systemic insecticides unless the products are highly water soluble (like dinotefuran) and accumulate in the leaf tissue where armored scales are feeding.

Unlike soft scales, armored scales do not move from their feeding spot once they have settled to feed. Nevertheless, armored scales can differ greatly in their seasonal biology. Oystershell scales winter as a cluster of eggs under the shell. Most eggs hatch within a short time, so that the crawling stage is present for only one to three weeks. As such, control at this stage is possible with only one spray for each of the two generations.

By contrast, Japanese maple scales winter as immature scales, and lay eggs a few at a time over a period of several weeks. This can cause them to produce crawlers on a plant for as long as six weeks. Con-trolling this scale during the crawling stage, then, may require two sprays for each of the two generations.

Most Cooperative Extension fact sheets provide approximate times of crawler activity for each scale species. You can get a better estimate of when crawlers hatch from eggs by wrapping double sided sticky tape around scale infested twigs and searching for crawlers stuck in the glue. Using a 10x magnifying lens you can easily see the crawlers.

Soap Or Oil?

Is insecticidal soap or horticultural oil better for controlling scales? Both insecticides are commonly recommended in IPM programs to control scale insects because they work by smothering the insects. Sprays of these material dry after a few hours, allowing beneficial insects to continue hunting and killing scale insects on trees. Our research has found that both horticultural oil and insecticidal soap can kill armored and soft scales during the crawler stage. After these insects stop crawling and start feeding, sprays of these products become less effective. Tolerance to insecticidal soap developed more quickly in armored scales whereas tolerance to horticultural oil developed more quickly in soft scales.

As armored scales grow, they become covered with increasingly thick layers of wax. This wax provides them with more protection from soap than oil, which readily penetrates the waxy coating. In contrast, as soft scales grow and molt, their body remains exposed and gets covered with thicker layers of honeydew and sooty mold. The insecticidal soap washes away this sticky mess and more easily penetrates the soft scale body. Oil, on the other hand, is repelled by water in the honeydew that coats the bodies of soft scales.

During early spring, before leaf buds break, higher concentrations of oil can be used to kill scale insects. Called a dormant oil application, this tactic only works for armored scales that do not winter as eggs. Those species that winter as eggs, like oystershell scale, will not be controlled by this approach. Be sure to contact your local Cooperative Extension Service to find out about the life cycle of your scale. Dormant applications of oil are not very effective for most species of soft scales.

Other Options

Can other insecticides be used for heavier scale infestations? Yes, but not all long-lasting insecticides provide equal protection for trees. Broad spectrum insecticides like pyrethroids and neonicotinoids can kill scale insects, but they also kill beneficial insects that sustain protection from scales and other pests like spider mites. Reduced risk materials including insect growth regulators (pyriproxyfen, buprofezin), and those with other novel modes of action (spirotetramat, spiromesifen) can also provide some protection.