leaf blower ban

Amazon Prime Day Deals For Landscapers

A Greenworks string trimmer, a Chapin spreader, and more at 20% to 61% off are featured in Amazon Prime Day Deals.

Today and tomorrow Amazon is offering its prime day deals. And while you won’t get the service of a dealership, some of these bargains may be worth grabbing. Here’s what the Turf editors found as some of the best deals* (though not all will be pro versions). *Prices researched and reported June 11. June 12 may have variations.

Amazon PrimeGreenworks PRO 80v 16″ Cordless String Trimmer 2Ah Battery and Charger Included. 31% off. $241.49 Regularly $349.99. Weighing 13.7 pounds, it’s attachment capable Greenworks PAC458 (Edger), PAC459 (Hedge), PAC460 (Polesaw), PAC461 (Cultivator), and PAC462 (Blower) attachments. Or, if you don’t need the battery, this deal is 20% off at $136.20 Regularly $169. Find more Greenworks Prime Day Deals here.Amazon Prime

 

Oregon M80 SpeedCut 20″ Chainsaw Chain. Fits Husqvarna, Craftsman. 42% off. $20.19 Regularly $34.99. The SpeedCut system cuts faster and better on mid-size chain saws. If you’re in the market for new chainsaw chains, you’ll find a bunch of Oregon lines and sizes currently on sale including the AdvanceCut, PowerCut, ControlCut and more. There are also deals on a variety of trimmer lines. Find a variety of options from Oregon on sale here.Amazon Prime

 

DEWALT TSTAK Rolling Tool Box. 61% off. $46.90 Regularly $118.93. With 4.7 out of 5 stars from 30,479 ratings, this tool box is mobile, waterproof, allows extra-deep storage and stacking, has 7″ wheels and anti-rust metal latches. Find more Featured Deals including 50% off highly rated safety goggles from DEWALT here.

 

Amazon Prime

EGO Power + LT1000 Portable Area Light, 5 Brightness Settings, Up to 10,000 Lumens, Battery and Charger not Included. 31% off. $109.65 Regularly $159.00 Find more EGO Prime Day Deals here.

 

 

Amazon Prime

 

 

Husqvarna Automower 415X. 29% off. $1424.99 Regularly $1999.99. This residential robotic lawn mower is for small to medium yards (0.4 acre) but if you’ve been curious about robotic mowers, or want to leave one at a client property, it might be intriguing. The 430X and 430 XH, at 23% off, can each handle a .8 acre property, but both had very limited stock as of this writing.

 

Amazon Prime

Fiskars PRO 60″ Digging Shovel. 20% off. $55.59 Regularly $69.97. It features an extruded aluminum handle, double bolted connections, extended shank, optimized digging angle, and is constructed of heavy-gauge steel with a full lifetime warranty. Find more Fiskars Prime Day Deals here.

Amazon Prime

 

 

 

Chapin International 8304C: 100 pound Contractor Turf Broadcast Spreader. 20% off. $200.91. Regularly $251.14. This spreader features a100-pound capacity 1-piece, rust-resistant, poly hopper supported by a rugged, powder-coated steel frame and T-handle with rubber grips. Chapin also has a number of sprayers listed at 20% off as part of their Prime Day Deals. Click here.

Find other deals from BLACK + DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, and MAGID.

Initial featured image credit: AdobeStock by MichaelVi

Featured, From the Editor, Industry News, Products, The Latest

Amazon, Amazon Prime Day Deals For Landscapers, Amazone Prime Day Deals, Automower, Black and Decker, chainsaw chain, Chapin International, Craftsman, DeWalt, EGO, Fiskers, Husqvarna, Landscape Equipment Deals, landscaping shovels, Oregon

