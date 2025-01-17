American Society of Landscape Architects Announces 2023 Honorees

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) has announced its 2023 Honors Recipients. The honorees are selected by ASLA’s board of trustees and represent the most noteworthy landscape architecture practitioners and firms nationwide.

“The 2023 ASLA honorees are changing the world through their approach to landscape architecture—and their work is needed now more than ever,” said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen. “In the face of increasingly dangerous weather events and biodiversity stressors, our honorees are using their diverse array of talents to design and create a healthier world and more equitable future for all people.

“The ASLA honorees are the best of the best and represent what is possible in the field of landscape architecture. This is the highest recognition ASLA bestows each year,” said ASLA President Emily O’Mahoney, FASLA. “This year’s recipients join a rarified group; we celebrate and congratulate another standout class of honorees on their well-earned recognition.”

“Landscape architects make the best of our world,” said former Senator Patrick Leahy. “During my years in the Senate, I looked out my window at the Washington Mall and could see the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and ending at the Potomac. The landscape architects designed an image recognized throughout the world.”

2023 ASLA Honors Recipients:

The ASLA Medal: Patricia O’Donnell, FASLA, Heritage Landscapes, LLC

The ASLA Design Medal: James Corner, FASLA, James Corner Field Operations

The Community Service Award: Jim Donovan, FASLA

The Jot D. Carpenter Teaching Medal: Sadik Artunç, FASLA, Mississippi State University, Department of Landscape Architecture

The LaGasse Medal — Professional: Charles A. Flink II, FASLA, Greenways Incorporated

The LaGasse Medal — Nonprofessional: Steven N. Handel PhD, Hon. ASLA, Rutgers University

The Landscape Architecture Firm Award: Biohabitats

The ASLA Medal of Excellence: Jack Dangermond, Esri

The Olmsted Medal: The Cultural Landscape Foundation

The ASLA Emerging Professional Medal: Abigail Reimel, ASLA

Honorary ASLA Members: Senator Patrick Leahy; Chelina Odbert; Alciblades Tsolakis; Jared Green; Diana Ferguson, Esq.; Kristopher Pritchard; Devon Henry; and Gilbert Holmes. (The eight honorary members inducted by ASLA are non-landscape architecture professionals recognized for notable service to the profession. Since its inception in 1899, ASLA has inducted only 255 honorary members.)

