Arborjet Announces $10,000 Taking Root Scholarship Winners

Students Taylor Sirios of Massachusetts and Natniel Zemede of California are each receiving $10,000 Taking Root Scholarships from Arborjet/Ecologel.

Taking rootFor ten straight years, Arborjet | Ecologel has awarded $10,000 to deserving students of arboriculture. This year’s Taking Root Scholarship winners are Taylor Sirois from Seekonk, MA and Natniel Zemede from Oakland, CA.

Taylor Sirios is headed to Paul Smith’s College and its huge 14,000-acre upstate New York campus.

Sirois plans to double major in Arboriculture, Landscape Management and Ecological Forest Management at Paul Smith’s College, located in the Adirondacks. “Generally arborists support each other and work together, helping to make sure that no one discounts the environmental trades as inferior to some of the more traditional academic pursuits,” says Sirios.

She says arboriculture has truly helped her find herself and find her passion. For example, this past year, Sirios gave a presentation to the public where she taught the audience how to safely operate a chainsaw. Before finding her confidence and passion in arboriculture, she feels that she never could’ve imagined tackling such an assignment.

Zemede will attend the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in the fall. He will pursue a major in Plant Pathology within the Doctoral Program, focusing on the management of invasive insects and diseases. Although his passion lies in medicine, he aspires to also explore plant pathology and its role in community health.

With help from Arborjet | Ecologel, Natniel Zemede is off to join UCLA’s Doctoral Program in the fall.

Zemede also aims to manage the spread of invasive insects and diseases, which can wreak havoc on crops and ecosystems. “I believe this field of study can have a profound impact on the health and well-being of communities,” says Zemede.

Arborjet | Ecologel awards the Taking Root Scholarship annually. Eligible students must plan to pursue full-time studies in forestry, plant sciences, horticulture, landscape architecture, entomology or a related major at an accredited two-or four-year college. Recipients also must be graduating U.S. high school seniors. For more about this year’s recipients and the scholarship, please visit: Taking Root Scholarship Program.

