Arborjet | Ecologel, a leader in plant healthcare, has launched NutriRoot Granular, an iteration of its popular NutriRoot 2-2-3 liquid formulation.

NutriRoot Granular 3-3-3 features a blend of nutrients, seaweed extract, humic acid, surfactants, and humectants designed to increase root development and reduce moisture stress. It offers the same benefits as the liquid formulation. Ideal for new tree plantings, it’s an easy way to fertilize new and existing shrubs, vegetables, annuals, and perennials.

“NutriRoot Granular represents a significant leap forward in plant healthcare technology. Invented with ease of use in mind, doesn’t require tank mixing or special equipment for application. This convenience means improved efficiency, reduced labor costs, and healthier plants” commented Russ Davis, CEO of Arborjet | Ecologel.

NutriRoot Granular provides the following benefits:

Reduces environmental stress for landscape plantings

Ideal for new tree plantings

Applicable throughout the growing season

Easy to measure and apply – just scoop and toss

No tank mixing required

Carbon-based backfill amendment for root collar excavation, radial trenching, and decompaction

