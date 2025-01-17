Contact Us

Arborjet | Ecologel Introduces NutriRoot Granular 3-3-3 Plant Fertilizer

Arborjet | Ecologel Introduces NutriRoot Granular 3-3-3, offering the same benefits as the liquid formulation in an easy application.

NutriRoot Arborjet | Ecologel, a leader in plant healthcare, has launched NutriRoot Granular, an iteration of its popular NutriRoot 2-2-3 liquid formulation.

NutriRoot Granular 3-3-3 features a blend of nutrients, seaweed extract, humic acid, surfactants, and humectants designed to increase root development and reduce moisture stress. It offers the same benefits as the liquid formulation. Ideal for new tree plantings, it’s an easy way to fertilize new and existing shrubs, vegetables, annuals, and perennials.

“NutriRoot Granular represents a significant leap forward in plant healthcare technology. Invented with ease of use in mind, doesn’t require tank mixing or special equipment for application. This convenience means improved efficiency, reduced labor costs, and healthier plants” commented Russ Davis, CEO of Arborjet | Ecologel.

NutriRoot Granular provides the following benefits:

  • Reduces environmental stress for landscape plantings
  • Ideal for new tree plantings
  • Applicable throughout the growing season
  • Easy to measure and apply – just scoop and toss
  • No tank mixing required
  • Carbon-based backfill amendment for root collar excavation, radial trenching, and decompaction

