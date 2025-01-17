Contact Us

Arborjet | Ecologel To Visit Cornell University To Treat Historic Ash Trees

Arborjet | Ecologel will donate injection treatments and training to Cornell University staff and students as part of Saving America's Iconic Trees program.

Arborjet Cornell

A team from Arborjet | Ecologel, will be onsite at Cornell University May 31st through June 1st to treat some of the University’s historic ash trees. Trees on the Central Campus and in Cornell Botanic Gardens will receive injection treatments and faculty, staff, students, and arborists invited to attend a demonstration of the process. The demonstration will teach about invasive species threatening urban forests and the technology available to protect trees.

Arborjet began working with Cornell in 2009 to help treat hemlock woolly adelgid. The partnership reignited again in 2018 to mitigate damage caused by the highly invasive emerald ash borer (EAB). EAB, native to Asia, has killed millions of trees, primarily ash trees, in the U.S. and Canada since its discovery in 2002. It’s regarded as one of the most destructive forest pests in North America.

Cornell has an estimated 2,500 ash trees across its campus and surrounding areas. During this visit, 65 trees will receive trunk injection treatments. This environmentally-sound product safely destroys infestations without damage to the tree or surrounding plant life.

Arborjet will donate the treatment and training as part of Saving America’s Iconic Trees (SAIT), a company-wide initiative to ensure the health and longevity of the country’s trees. The campaign targets America’s most beloved trees, often located in public parks and gardens, universities, and other historic sites. The program offers complementary treatment to prevent insects and diseases that result in the decline of these trees. Arborjet will be working alongside staff at Cornell Botanic Gardens, Facilities and Campus Services, and faculty and students in entomology and ecology.

Arborjet | Ecologel has consistently funded university research and student scholarships in arboriculture, horticulture, entomology, and environmental science. Arborjet President and CEO Russ Davis adds, “We hope to inspire educators and students at Cornell and other universities across the country to encourage students to pursue a degree and ultimately a career in this important industry. Our goal through our Saving America’s Iconic Trees Program is to educate and to raise awareness across the tree care industry and to be strong stewards of the environment.”

For more Arborjet | Ecologel news on saving trees, check out “Green Industry Team Answers Call To Treat 150 Ash Trees In Des Moines.”

For more TreeServices® articles, click here.

