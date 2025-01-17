Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » pests

Aspire Pavers Unveils New 16″ x 16″ Option

Aspire has added 16" X 16" pavers to its product line. Like all Aspire pavers, they are made using post-consumer recycled materials, including recycled scrap tire rubber and plastics.

Aspire PaversAspire Pavers is unveiling its latest product addition: 16″ x 16″ pavers. Building on its existing product line featuring 4″ x 4″ pavers, 4″ x 8″ pavers, and 8″ x 8″ pavers, Aspire’s introduction of the larger format pavers marks a significant step forward in both design possibilities and installation efficiency.

With a focus on enhanced ease of installation, the 16″ x 16″ pavers cover a larger surface area, streamlining the installation process and reducing labor requirements. Notably, a single 16″ x 16″ paver is designed to interlock with four grids effortlessly, creating new efficiencies and ease of use. With the ability to seamlessly mix and match sizes, landscapers can create unique patterns and arrangements.

“Aspire Pavers is committed to delivering solutions that combine innovation and practicality,” says Lee Martucci, vice president of Business Development. “Our new 16″ x 16″ pavers exemplify this commitment by making installation faster while also expanding creative horizons for design enthusiasts.”

Aspire makes their pavers using post-consumer recycled materials, including recycled scrap tire rubber and plastics. The manufacturing process aligns with the brand’s dedication to environmental consciousness. The pavers are also extremely durable, ensuring longevity and resistance to various environmental factors. From residential driveways to patios and pathways, the pavers offer aesthetic appeal and robust performance.

For more information on the 16″ x 16″ pavers and also the range of Aspire’s products, please visit aspirepavers.com.

For more on pavers, see:

Permeable Pavers In Landscape Projects

Hardscape Maintenance

Design-Build, Featured, Hardscapes, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Products, The Latest

16" X 16" pavers, Aspire, aspire pavers, Efficient hardscape Installation, interlocking pavers, large pavers, Lee Martucci, Patio Projects, Pavers made of recycled content, Pavers to increase efficiency, post-consumer recycled materials

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

It’s World Soil Day! Here’s The Dirt

Next

Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid, Of What Lurks In Lawns & Forests

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly