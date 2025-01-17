Contact Us

Aspire Software Offers New Automated Marketing Pro Tool

With ServiceTitan Marketing Pro, contractors can leverage customer data and optimize their businesses with more calls, booked jobs, and higher customer spends.

Aspire Software, a ServiceTitan company and software provider for commercial landscaping businesses, today announced an integration with ServiceTitan Marketing Pro. With this all-in-one marketing automation tool, contractors can leverage customer data and optimize their businesses with more calls, booked jobs, and higher customer spends. This integration follows significant investments ServiceTitan has made into the Aspire platform, empowering more contractors in the landscape and commercial cleaning industries with the tools they need.

Marketing ProMarketing Pro empowers contractors to:

  • Leverage Aspire data to increase revenue – Target the right customer at the right time. Create specific audiences based on customer data like unsold estimates or expiring memberships.

  • Streamline initiatives – Manage and send email and direct mail campaigns from a centralized platform.

  • Maximize marketing budget – Optimize ad campaigns and get visibility into true ROI by tying campaign performance to actual jobs and revenue.

“In the competitive industries we serve, an effective marketing strategy is critical for contractors looking to amplify their presence and grow their business,” said Mark Tipton, CEO of Aspire Software. “We’ve already seen the benefits Marketing Pro has brought ServiceTitan’s customers when it comes to more calls, booked jobs and higher customer spend. It’s time that contractors in the landscape and commercial cleaning industries also have access to this powerful, marketing automation solution that allows our customers to target audiences more effectively and efficiently.”

For more information about Aspire Software and Marketing Pro, visit www.youraspire.com/products/aspire-marketing-pro.

