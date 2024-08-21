Associated Equipment Distributors Welcomes CEDA

The Canadian Equipment Dealers Association (CEDA) Board of Directors ratified a membership vote to merge with AED. The merger is expected to be a seamless transition for CEDA and is scheduled to be finalized by November 1st.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the vote and look forward to the future with AED,” CEDA President & CEO Beverly J. Leavitt said. “CEDA board members carefully evaluated various factors before selecting AED,” said Leavitt. “AED offers the best benefits and resources for our members going forward. AED’s history of providing first rate dealer education and advocacy on behalf of the equipment industry played a big role in our decision.”

“We are confident that CEDA members will see increased value with the merger of their organization into AED. CEDA has a long history of delivering outstanding service to its members and we look to build upon this strong foundation,” said AED President & CEO Brian P. McGuire. “The industry will be stronger as we unite as one organization,” McGuire said.

Leavitt will take on the role of Vice President at AED. She will be responsible for seeing a smooth integration of CEDA’s 160+ members into AED. She will also work on member recruitment for AED in her new role.

“CEDA has been a trusted resource for equipment dealers for over 78 years, helping them navigate the ever-changing challenges of running a dealership,” said CEDA Chairman Brian Osterndorff.

“As we look ahead, it’s important for us to align with AED to continue providing the level of support our dealers expect. Our decision to enter into discussions with AED was based on the strong alignment of our values and the clear representation AED provides in Canada, making this partnership a natural choice. By joining forces with AED, we can ensure that our dealers have access to even stronger resources and support. Our priority has always been our dealers, and this partnership marks an exciting new chapter for us. We look forward to working with AED to keep serving our industry,” Osterndorff added.

CEDA members will gain access to the full range of AED resources and benefits. The benefits include educational conferences and seminars, online courses, multiple industry reports & strong advocacy in Ottawa. AED will carry on CEDA’s representation at the provincial level in Ontario.

The announcement comes a year after the Far West Equipment Dealers Association (FWEDA) merged with AED.

