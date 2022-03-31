Curtis Industries has announced an Advantage Modular Cab System for the Gravely Atlas JSV 3200, 3400, 3400SD & 6400 Model Utility Vehicles. The Curtis Advantage Modular Cab System allows you to easily add any Curtis Cab components to an existing Gravely Atlas.

The Hard-Coated Polycarbonate Windshield is designed to provide long lasting, scratch resistant visibility. It includes two independently adjustable vents for driver and passenger comfort. An optional 172˚ sweep electrical wiper is available for wet weather conditions.The Curtis Advantage Door Kit features highly durable rip-stop vinyl panels mounted on strong powder-coated steel frames. Upper and lower windows provide maximum visibility. The lockable doors are removable, without tools, for operation in hot weather. An optional gas shock door assist kit is also available for purchase.

The High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Roof is designed to provide a stylish, lightweight, and durable overhead cover for protection and comfort. The Hard-Coated Poly-carbonate Rear Panel offers light weight durable design, full visibility and protection from the elements.

Installation for all of the Curtis Advantage Modular Cab Components is quick and easy. "We are excited to add the Gravely Atlas JSV to the growing list of utility vehicles Curtis provides cabs for." John Davis, VP of Sales & Marketing offered. "Many of our Dealers had asked about the Gravely platform."

A full line of Cab Accessories is available including: Optional Front Wiper, Roof Mounted Powerful LED Work Lights, Exterior Mirrors, and o ther Quality Cab Electronics & Accessories.

