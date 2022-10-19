The Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show, or MANTS, scheduled for January 11 – 13 at the Baltimore Convention Center, is now accepting submissions of new varieties, products, services, and innovations for its 2023 show. All submissions will be included in a roundup shared in advance and on-site with show media and considered for inclusion in the New Product Showcase media event set for January 12, 2023. The Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show, or MANTS, scheduled for January 11 – 13 at the Baltimore Convention Center, is now accepting submissions of new varieties, products, services, and innovations for its 2023 show. All submissions will be included in a roundup shared in advance and on-site with show media and considered for inclusion in the New Product Showcase media event set for January 12, 2023.

Each year the new product list and showcase draw interest from a mix of green industry media and consumer garden writers seeking details on the latest innovations available to both wholesalers and the public through online sales or their local garden centers.

“The new product list and media showcase are two free, value-added opportunities available to all MANTS exhibitors,” said Vanessa A. Finney, MANTS executive vice president. “Submission is quick and simple and provides additional opportunities beyond the booth to garner exposure for new innovations.”

In the last few years, featured new products included a mix of green industry tools, new plant varieties, software, and hardscaping equipment including:

To be considered for inclusion in the showcase, all exhibitors must complete the New Products online entry form by December 2, 2022. Show organizers will then review, select, and notify exhibitors selected for the new Product showcase media event.