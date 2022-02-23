Brought to you by

Have one or more residential or commercial projects that are award-worthy? Pick your best projects and enter the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ (NALP) Awards of Excellence. (The award program is open to NALP members only.) The Awards recognize outstanding projects in commercial and residential lawn care and landscape installation, maintenance and design. Projects range in size and scope from less than $25K to more than $1M.

Why participate in the Awards of Excellence? Attract and retain clients with award-winning work and proven expertise.

Celebrate your team’s achievements—employees are energized and motivated when their work is recognized with a national award.

Boost your recruiting efforts—people want to work for award-winning companies. How are the Awards recognized? Winning projects may receive either a Gold, Silver, Bronze, or Merit award. Gold award projects are also in the running for the coveted Judges’ Award. Award winners receive a personalized plaque (additional plaques can be ordered for clients or individual employees).

Award winning companies are invited to the free invitation-only Awards of Excellence event at ELEVATE. Celebrate your success and take photos with your team on our awards backdrops. View the awards gallery during the cocktail reception and sit with your team for the presentation of the Gold Award and other top projects which will be recognized on stage.

Award recipients are featured in an online gallery and announced via press release. Many of the award-winning projects are featured in NALP publications throughout the year and in trade press features.

Some award-winning projects will also be featured in education session sessions during ELEVATE, to be held September 18-21 in Orlando, FL. How are Awards judged?

The judging panel is made up of industry professionals from all regions of the United States.

The judging process is anonymous. Judges do not know which companies have submitted projects.

Entries do not compete against each other; they are judged on their own merit.

Specific criteria for each category are outlined below. How to get started:

Choose your best project(s).

Review the categories and choose the right one for your project.

Gather your best before and after photos.

Create a description for each photo.

Use your NALP login credentials to start the application process. Fees and Deadlines