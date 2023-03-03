The government relations team of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) was on the ground recently in Colorado in collaboration with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado (ALCC) to spearhead a state advocacy day in support of The Pesticide Applicators’ Act. The Pesticide Applicators ’ Act, which must be renewed this year due to a sunset provision, regulates the use of pesticides and provides for uniform training and application requirements.

Following this, NALP converged on the state capitol to speak with members of the Colorado General Assembly about the consequences attached to vesting pesticide regulatory authority in local politicians. Nearly 30 representatives from across the Green Industry in Colorado showed up to express their concerns with the rollback of statewide preemption. (With preemption, no locality, town, city, or county can regulate pesticides further than what has already been regulated by the state and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Without preemption, they can.)

NALP says it needs the support of its members and allies to ensure statewide preemption is secured in Colorado, not only for members who operate within the state, but to protect against future attempts to roll back preemption that could be inspired by the developments in Colorado. To add your voice, NALP encourages landscapers to check out Voices For Healthy Green Spaces.

