On December 4, the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) was presented with the Partner of the Year Award by the National Mall and Memorial Parks of the National Park Service.

The Partner of the Year Award is given annually to one or more partner organizations that have significantly impacted the National Mall. NALP was selected from more than 50 partner organizations that have volunteered on the National Mall in the past year. The award was presented to NALP for work as part of its annual Renewal & Remembrance event in July, when approximately 100 volunteers helped rehab the turf on the West Potomac Park ballfields and preserve the cherry trees near the Washington Monument.

“We were honored that the National Mall was chosen as a new location for NALP’s annual Renewal and Remembrance event,” said Emmanuel Ekekwe, volunteer program manager, National Mall and Memorial Parks. “By bringing specialized skills to the National Mall, in conjunction with your professional communication, coordination, and generosity, you’ve made a lasting impact to the health of the beloved cherry trees and the National Mall’s ball fields.”

Bruce Allentuck, NALP Board Member and NM project lead, accepted the award. “I was proud and humbled to accept the award on behalf of NALP and its members,” said Allentuck. “It was a privilege to share our skills to help improve one of the most epic and important green spaces in our nation.”

NALP will continue the partnership, doing new volunteer service projects during next year’s Renewal & Remembrance event on July 18, 2022.

Photos from the National Mall and Memorial Parks facebook page.