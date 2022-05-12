Turf magazine received two first-place editorial awards at the Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) Annual Meeting last week in Kansas City, MO.

Turf took home Top Writing honors in two categories. “H-2B: An Employer Perspective” by Mari Medrano, human resources director for CoCal Landscape in Denver, CO, won first place for Editorial/Opinion Piece. “Defending the American Lawn” by Dennis Patton, horticulture agent with Johnson County Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, won first place for Environmental Stewardship Article.

“We’re thrilled to win these prestigious awards from TOCA, and for such important issues facing the industry, like hiring and sustainability,” said Christine Menapace, editorial director of Turf magazine. “It’s our job to keep our audience of lawn care and landscape professionals apprised of the latest news and trends in the industry, and being recognized by TOCA for our efforts is a great honor. I’d also like to thank the article authors for partnering with Turf.”

The TOCA Communications Awards are designed to acknowledge the wealth of outstanding communications generated by the Green industry, recognizing outstanding writing, design, photography, videography, and interactive efforts in Publishing and Marketing Communications.

Turf magazine is produced by Group C Media.