ASV has introduced the VT-80 and VT-80 Forestry, the latest in its new series of mid-sized compact track loaders. These vertical lift machines are designed to give operators the tools they need to excel in landscaping, construction and forestry applications. Powered by a 74HP Tier-4 Final Yanmar engine, the 8,955-lb. VT-80 and 9,645-lb. VT-80 Forestry provide the best power and performance in their class and offer a 2,800-lb. rated operating capacity.

Operator Benefits

Both the VT-80 and VT-80 Forestry are part of ASV’s redesigned line of mid-sized compact track loaders. They feature ASV’s patented Posi-Track® undercarriage with dual-level suspension for smooth traversal over tough terrain. The 7″ color touch display enhances ease of operation, allowing operators to monitor vital machine specs, service history, schedules and more. Automated features like the return-to-dig and work tool positioner functions boost efficiency, especially when repetitive tasks are involved.

These new models set a new standard for operators by equipping them with essential tools to get the most out of their attachments. Standard hydraulic flow has been increased to 24.7 gpm while high flow of 34.3 gpm can be utilized. No matter the season, operators will stay comfortable inside the cab of these MAX-Series™ models featuring premium 360° visibility, enhanced ergonomics, and a pressurized cab to keep dust and debris out. With the industry’s only no-derailment track guarantee and a 2-year/2,000-hour warranty, operators can work confidently on challenging jobsites.

These two new machines are designed with a slightly smaller overall machine footprint compared to previous models, allowing them to work in tighter spaces. Combined with the performance and agility of ASV’s Posi-Track rubber track undercarriage, the compact track loaders can reach jobsites that other machines cannot. Key features include:

Vertical Lift Advantage: Greater reach at max-height without loss of performance, ideal for loading trucks, dumping and other at-height work.

Greater reach at max-height without loss of performance, ideal for loading trucks, dumping and other at-height work. Flexible Polycord Tracks: Conforms to the shape of the ground for superior traction and does not break from continuous bending.

Conforms to the shape of the ground for superior traction and does not break from continuous bending. Best-in-Class Ground Clearance: Allows operators to traverse over tough terrain.

Allows operators to traverse over tough terrain. Optional Telematics System: Monitor your machine’s location and other vital information with Yanmar SmartAssist Remote.

Forestry Applications

Designed as an entry-level mulching machine, the VT-80 Forestry excels in both forestry and landscaping applications. This model takes on all the advanced features of the VT-80 and adds specialized capabilities for forestry and land-clearing operations. It includes a heavy-duty forestry package, which protects critical components from damage by debris and flying wood chips. The reinforced door and polycarbonate windows provide extra protection for the operator, ensuring safety in the most challenging conditions.

Additionally, the VT-80 Forestry comes equipped with a high-capacity cooling system to manage the increased heat generated during forestry applications. The hydraulic system supports forestry-specific attachments, such as mulchers and stump grinders, making the VT-80 Forestry an indispensable tool for professionals in the forestry industry.

