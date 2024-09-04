AUSA Acquisition Complete, Now Part of JLG

The acquisition will add the brand’s compact all-terrain machines for transportation and material handling.

JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation, has acquired AUSA. This will add the brand’s compact all-terrain machines for the transportation and material handling to the company’s Access segment. JLG Industries, Inc. is a business and global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms, and telehandlers.

Established in 1956, AUSA specializes in designing, manufacturing and selling wheeled dumpers, rough terrain forklifts, and compact telehandlers. Their machines are used in residential, civil, and road construction industries and the transportation and handling of industrial and agricultural materials. The acquisition included AUSA’s 250,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Barcelona, Spain, approximately 350 team members, and access to 200 equipment dealers worldwide.

JLG and AUSA have collaborated since 2020, bringing the SkyTrak® 3013 to market together. With the acquisition, AUSA products will enhance JLG’s line of telehandlers and complement Hinowa’s line of tracked dumpers and forklifts. Both acquisitions help accelerate JLG’s growth into the specialty equipment, agriculture, and landscaping markets. They will also provide its construction and materials handling customers with an even broader array of products.

Click for Turf Magazine‘s latest Get Equipped: Disaster Response Equipment product spotlight, featuring crawler dumpers, loaders, and more.