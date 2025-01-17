Were You Awarded An Inflation Reduction Act Grant?

Did you receive an Inflation Reduction Act award letter in September? Are you positioned to take advantage of incoming funding opportunities from states and regranting organizations? Now is the time to prepare so that shovels can hit the dirt as soon as the money hits the bank account, say experts at PlanIT Geo, developers of TreePlotter™ Software Suite.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Urban & Community Forestry Grant Program encourages projects that plant trees and increase the benefits of tree canopy, create and support long-term and sustained urban and community forestry programs, and promote the care of trees in disadvantaged communities. The Forest Service selected 385 proposals from entities in all 50 states, two U.S. territories, three U.S. affiliated Pacific islands, and several Tribes for more than $1 billion in grants. The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest climate investment in history.

PlanIT Geo will present an educational and strategic webinar on how to prepare for the incoming IRA funding on December 13th at noon MST via Zoom. The webinar will dive into the details on how to avoid a future deadline scramble, including locking in project scope, designing projects to plant AND sustain trees, writing better RFPs, meeting reporting metrics, and more. The purpose is to empower participants with the knowledge and strategies needed to effectively utilize IRA award funding and take proactive steps toward successful project implementation.

The webinar will help prepare attendees to support new initiatives, programs, projects, staff positions, or activities not currently being funded through other sources. Register for How to Prepare Shovel-Ready Projects to Maximize IRA Funding Opportunities here.

