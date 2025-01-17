Bartlett Finds Successful Treatments For Beech Leaf Disease

This announcement follows the discovery and publication of the research team’s first successful foliar treatment option that successfully targets the invasive microscopic worm, a nematode (Litylenchus crenatae mccannii), causing BLD. A new injectable treatment discovery shows excellent potential to protect larger beech trees for up to several seasons, staving off the defoliation and canopy dieback that results from severe infection.

“It is important to keep our goals in mind with integrated pest management development,” says Dr. Matthew Borden, another plant pathologist on the research team. “This disease-causing nematode has spread at an astounding pace, quickly climbing into the ranks of other ecosystem-shifting catastrophes we have seen over the past century, like Chestnut Blight and Emerald Ash Borer. Where containment and eradication are no longer feasible, we strive to develop IPM tools and techniques to protect individuals or groups of susceptible trees.”

While these discoveries and treatment options are not designed to address BLD at the forest level, scientists at Bartlett now feel confident that we can protect many beech trees in places such as landscapes and arboreta where beech are valued as shade trees, historic specimens, and represent genetically diverse collections that should be preserved for future work.

Over time, the scene will change, leading to the development of new resistant or tolerant beech varieties.