Charitable Work

Bartlett Honors Veterans In Annual Saluting Branches Day Of Service

For this years Saluting Branches Day of Service, 79 arborists from Bartlett Tree Experts volunteered their services at military cemeteries across the U.S.

Saluting Branches
Bartlett Tree Experts donated a day of tree care services to military cemeteries across the country, including California’s Golden Gate Cemetery.

To honor America’s military members, 79 arborists from Bartlett Tree Experts donated a day of tree work at veterans’ cemeteries across the U.S. during the 9th annual Saluting Branches Day of Service. Bartlett arborists from 21 local offices gave their time to the largest volunteer event of its kind in the Industry. Besides donating their tree care services at 18 national and state veterans cemeteries and properties, Bartlett made a financial donation to Saluting Branches as a partner-level sponsor for the successful Day of Service.

Jim Ingram, president and COO of Bartlett Tree Experts said, “We appreciate the opportunity to make a difference in the communities we serve again this year. We are also honored to pay tribute to America’s brave servicemen and women. We do it by doing what we do best, providing scientific tree care to enhance the safety and beauty of trees on these hallowed sites.”

Volunteer Bartlett arborists helped make Salisbury National Cemetery in Charlotte, NC a little bit greener.

Saluting Branches was created by Rainbow Tree Care in 2015. It’s now a non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing and honoring veterans. The organization’s President, Brian Bruce, said: “This is an important event for the arborist community. It allows us to give back significantly to those who have served us.”

During the Saluting Branches Day of Service, held last month, Bartlett arborists performed tree care services including pruning, root-collar excavations, and tree inspections for hazards. Above all, the participating Bartlett arborists considered the Day of Service as an opportunity to use their skills and expertise in scientific tree care to honor our nation’s veterans.

Among them is Joe Davis, an arborist representative in Bartlett’s Hooksett, NH office, who spent the day working at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. “We performed structural pruning and soil care applications to red maples and sugar maples,” says Davis. “It’s a meaningful way to honor veterans by helping to keep trees in these sacred places especially healthy and beautiful.”

For more information on the Saluting Branches Day of Service, click here.

For related articles, read:

Landscape Pros Volunteering To Enhance Arlington Cemetery & National Mall

NALP Launches Veterans in Landscape Network

NALP Endorses Project EverGreen’s GreenCare For Troops

 

