Bartlett Jr. Awarded TCIA’s Chair Award

Robert A. Bartlett, Jr. recently received the Chair’s Award from the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA). Bartlett Jr. is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bartlett Tree Experts. The award is given by the Chair of the TCIA’s Board of Directors to recognize outstanding contributions to the Association.

TCIA Chair Tom Prosser presented the award at the organization’s 2024 Winter Management Conference on February 12th. In a video announcement, Prosser credited Robert Bartlett and Bartlett Tree Experts. He named them a “leader in plant health care for the past 50 years and for so unselfishly sharing the many discoveries of the Company’s arboricultural research for the benefit of the industry.”

Prosser continued, “It is my honor to honor Robert Bartlett, Jr. as being one of the most important pioneers in the tree care industry over the past 50 years. His commitment to excellence and the progress of the tree care industry ultimately has resulted in a lot of what we call modern arboriculture.”

Bartlett represents the third generation of the F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company, the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company. Bartlett said, “I would like to thank TCIA Chairman Tom Prosser and the Association for this honor. We are thrilled to be recognized for our contributions to advance our industry and benefit the public through education, science, and technology.”

