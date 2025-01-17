Contact Us

Bartlett Tree Experts Acquires Advanced Lawn Care Inc.

Bartlett Tree Experts expands its presence in the Greater Boston area with the recent acquisition of Advanced Lawn Care Inc.

Bartlett Tree Experts has announced its acquisition of Advanced Lawn Care, Inc. This continues the company’s expansion of turf care services in the Greater Boston, Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard areas. With the move, Advanced Lawn Care owner Matthew DeAvila has joined Bartlett’s Osterville office on Cape Cod as a Turf Care Representative. Andrew Alcorn, General Manager of Advanced Lawn Care, has joined Bartlett’s Greater Boston office in Waltham.

Bartlett Advanced
Dan Strom and Andrew Alcorn ALC

Jack Ingram, VP of Bartlett’s Central New England operations, said the acquisition builds on Bartlett’s existing services to comprehensively manage residential and commercial landscapes with a focus on addressing specific client needs. With the addition of the turf management expertise of Advanced Lawn Care, there are now Turf Care Representatives in two of Bartlett’s six operations around Greater Boston and Worcester.

Ingram says, “Advanced Lawn Care established a premier reputation for delivering exceptional lawn care services to their clients throughout Greater Boston. With this acquisition, we are in an ideal position to expand our comprehensive management programs tailored to the needs of our clients. We are fortunate to have Andrew Alcorn’s expertise with turf care management and we welcome him to our team in Waltham.”

David Chalker, VP of Bartlett’s Southeastern New England operations, including Cape Cod and the Islands, said, “We are excited to bring Matt DeAvila on board. This acquisition allows Bartlett to fully complement our services managing the health and beauty of landscapes on the Cape and Islands.”

