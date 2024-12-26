Bartlett Tree Experts Expands in Western Massachusetts

Bartlett Tree Experts has announced it has further expanded in Western Massachusetts with the acquisition of Race Mountain Tree Services, Inc.

Race Mountain was founded by Ron Yaple. For over 35 years, Yaple’s business enjoyed an excellent reputation providing high quality, professional tree care to client landscapes throughout Western Massachusetts, Eastern New York, and Northwestern Connecticut. When he began to prepare for retirement, Yaple saw Bartlett Tree Experts as the best fit for his family business.

With the acquisition, Bartlett gains four employees from Race Mountain, including Yaple’s sons, Keiran and Gavin. Race Mountain’s team of arborists will join Bartlett’s existing office in Sheffield, Massachusetts, which is managed by Greg Beck, an ISA Board Certified Master Arborist. Keiran Yaple joins the Bartlett team as a

crew leader. Gavin Yaple joins as an Arborist Representative, handling the care of trees and landscapes for all of Race Mountain’s existing customers.

In thinking about a succession plan for his family business, Ron Yaple was attracted to Bartlett’s industry leading reputation in scientific tree and shrub care. He was impressed with the research and diagnostic resources of the Bartlett Tree Research Laboratories, the exceptional customer service Bartlett provides to clients, and the stability of Bartlett’s family management for over 116 years.

Yaple said, “Bartlett’s scientific approach to tree care will provide our local team of arborists with the ability to improve services for customers to maintain beautiful, healthy landscapes. The Bartlett arboricultural research laboratories support its offices in delivering the most advanced scientific tree care solutions available.”

Jim Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bartlett Tree Experts said, “Adding resources in the Western Massachusetts area assists us in providing our full range of scientific tree and shrub care services for our customers to maintain healthy, beautiful landscapes.”

Nick Vallas, Vice President of Operations in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts for Bartlett Tree Experts said the acquisition brings two great teams together while advancing Bartlett’s strategy of growth in key markets.” Vallas said, “Ron’s passion around tree care and arboriculture really set them apart from other arborists in the area. His team has been trained to the highest standards and mirror his passion around arboriculture. Clients are gaining an increased level of scientific tree care now with the backing of the Bartlett Tree Research Laboratories. We are excited to welcome Race Mountain to the team!”

