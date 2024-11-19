Contact Us

Bartlett Tree Experts Promotes Arborists to Leadership Roles

Bartlett Tree Experts has promoted Heaton and Crockett, two local arborists, to the role of Assistant Division Manager.

Bartlett Tree Experts has announced that two local arborists have been promoted to the role of Assistant Division Manager: Jon Heaton (Midwest Division) and Ethan Crockett (Piedmont Division). Jon and Ethan are both ISA Certified Arborists with extensive experience in the tree care industry. Each was promoted by Jim Ingram, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bartlett Tree Experts, in recognition of demonstrated hard work, knowledge, and dedication to the Company’s values.

Ingram said both Heaton and Crockett have made important contributions to the company’s success. For example, Heaton has been a champion of Bartlett’s Tree and Shrub Care Plan, coaching colleagues on providing documentation and planning for species-specific tree and shrub care needs on a clients’ property while prioritizing immediate needs. Crockett has earned recognition as a company leader in professional development and training.

Ethan Crockett

Heaton steps into a new role assisting Vice President and Division Manager Scott Jamieson in his management of seven offices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Minnesota; enabling the Company’s Midwest region to expand rapidly in the near future. Heaton joined Bartlett in 2006 as an Arborist Groundperson and gained valuable experience as a Crew Leader, Plant Health Care Specialist, Local Office Safety Coordinator (LOSC) and Commercial Arborist Representative. In 2018, Heaton was promoted to Local Manager of Bartlett’s Minnetonka, MN office, which serves the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

In his new role, Crockett will be working closely with Vice President and Division Manager Rob Allen in his management of 17 Bartlett offices in Virginia and Tennessee. Crockett joined Bartlett in 2011 as an Arborist Representative. He served as an Assistant Manager of the Richmond, VA local office before he was promoted to be the Local Manager.

