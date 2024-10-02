Bartlett Volunteers For 2024 Saluting Branches Day of Service

More than 80 arborists from Bartlett Tree Experts local offices donated a day of tree work at veterans’ cemeteries across the United States to honor America’s military service men and women during the 10th annual Saluting Branches Day of Service.

Photo Credit: Adobe Stock/ alexkich

Bartlett arborists from 18 local offices volunteered their time to benefit the largest single-day volunteer event in the tree care industry. They donated their time and expertise to safely provide scientific tree care services at 17 national and state veterans cemeteries and properties. Bartlett also made a financial donation to Saluting Branches as a partner-level sponsor for the successful Day of Service. Saluting Branches was created by Rainbow Tree Care in 2015 and is now a non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing and honoring veterans.

Millions of Americans pay their respects each year at national and state veterans’ cemeteries. During this year’s Saluting Branches Day of Service held on September 18th, Bartlett arborists performed tree care services that included pruning, root collar excavations and tree inspections for hazards.

The Bartlett arborists who participated this year said they considered the Day of Service as an opportunity to use their skills and expertise in scientific tree care to give back and honor our nation’s veterans. Among them is Sean Davis, an Arborist Representative and Local Manager in Bartlett’s San Jose office, who spent the day working at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno, California, 12 miles south of San Francisco.

Bartlett arborists from the following offices participated in Saluting Branches this year:

Neighborly ® Empowers Veterans Through Military Thriving™ Convening

Bartlett Finds Successful Treatments For Beech Leaf Disease

Bartlett Announces New Leadership of Operations in Florida