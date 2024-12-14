Why tree felling safety preparations and taking safety measures are imperative.

As a former municipal forester, currently working as a forensic expert in tree-related cases, I frequently investigate felling and tree failure incidents that result in serious injury or death. I am consistently reminded why tree-felling safety is a MUST. Arborists and Loggers are sure to have felled many trees, while landscape and turf professionals likely range the gamut of tree-felling experience, from having never felled a tree to very experienced. Consider this a refresher for the experienced feller, and encouragement with a healthy dose of caution for the uninitiated.

