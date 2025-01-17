Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Ultra Mulch

Benchmarking Your Snow Business

Benchmarking is an essential process that allows your company to measure actual performance and compare it to goals or established key performance indicators.

Provided by the Snow & Ice Management Association
From the August 2023 Issue Of PLOW®

 

When making decisions for your business, the more information you have, the better you can run profitable and efficient snow operations.

Benchmarking is an essential process that allows your company to measure actual performance and compare it to goals or established key performance indicators. The results will inform your decision-making when setting goals, show progress toward those goals, or identify areas for improvement.

Benchmarking Your Snow Business
For a closer look at the charts above, visit the digital issue.

 

In order for benchmarking to be successful for your company, it requires the following steps:

Identify benchmark targets.

Decide what you want to benchmark and what you will benchmark against. Make sure the metrics and any goals tied to them are focused and realistic. Is there a particular area of the business that is a pain point? Start there.

Outline the process.

Set benchmark goals so that every person in the company understands who will “own” those metrics, how and why each will be achieved, and the individual consequences if they are not.

Educate your team on what and why you are benchmarking.

Once they have a grasp on the benchmarking concept, share what you will do with the results. Measurement without action is a waste of time and money. Benchmarking can improve communication and get everyone rowing in the same direction.

Collect and analyze data.

Implement a process to collect the data. Once captured, analyze the data and measure your performance against it. If people know the goal and see tangible progress toward it, their review results won’t be a surprise. Results can be used to guide adjustments to training, estimating practices, and equipment choices. They also provide for measurable accountability.

Make evaluating your benchmark performance part of a regular routine, whether it’s quarterly, monthly, etc. The timing will naturally depend on the metric being measured.

Create a plan.

Take action to correct or improve performance and celebrate the metrics that prove positive performance. Doing both is essential to keeping the team engaged. Accountability for those able to impact the outcome of any measurement must be twofold: reward and correction.

Start again.

How Does Your Business Measure Up?

Benchmarking your company’s performance against others can help you see how you measure up and identify areas where you need to improve. To facilitate this, The SIMA Foundation commissioned a profitability and benchmarking report that provides a valuable, high-level snap- shot of the snow and ice industry. Access it at www.sima.org/foundation.

You can dig deeper into the data using SIMA’s interactive benchmarking tool, which allows you to compare your operations against similar companies.

It uses criteria like:

  • snow & ice revenue
  • profit margin
  • salt pricing
  • labor charges
  • acres serviced and more.

You can sort the data by geographic location, company size and structure, and years in business. The tool is a living document that is continuously updated as more companies contribute their data. Access the dashboard and the form to submit your data at sima.org/dashboard.

Benchmarking is a continuous process. So it’s time to start at the beginning by identifying another area to benchmark and to continue reviewing the metrics already established.

Benchmarking Your Snow Business
Benchmarking Your Snow Business
Benchmarking Your Snow Business
For a closer look at the charts above, visit the digital issue. (All charts courtesy of Snow & Ice Management Association / SIMA Foundation)
For more information, visit sima.org.

Do you have a comment? Share your thoughts in the Comments section below, or send an e-mail to the Editor at cmenapace@groupc.com.

Business Management, Business Management, Featured, Magazine, Plow, Snow & Ice Management

Benchmarking, Business Goals, business management, key performance indicators, KPIs, Plow, PLOW August 2023, SIMA, Snow & Ice Management Association, Turf August 2023, Turf August 2023 Issue

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

2024 Mid-Atlantic Nursey Tradeshow (MANTS) Now Open For Registration

Next

Bartlett Stewards The Oaks Of The 9/11 Memorial

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly