Blue Diamond Attachments recently announced its full line of snow removal attachments. Led by the all-new Heavy Duty Snow Blower, the full line of Blue Diamond snow removal attachments is purpose-built and can be outfitted on skid and track loaders as well as compact tractors.

Designed to equip users with the proper mechanism against anything from a light dusting to heavy and wet snow, Blue Diamond offers nine different models of snow removal attachments, including:

An Autowing Snowplow Blade

A Heavy-Duty Series Multipurpose Blade

A Six-Way Dozer Blade

A Snowplow V Blade

A Standard Duty Multipurpose Blade

An Extreme Duty Snow Blower

The new Heavy Duty Snow Blower

A Heavy-Duty Snow Pusher

A Standard Duty Snow Pusher

Blue Diamond Attachments offers some key differentiators that add performance and value to its snow removal line, versus an add-on from the manufacturer, including: