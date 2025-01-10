Contact Us

Blue Diamond Attachments Offers a Full Line of Snow Removal Attachments

Designed to combat all kinds of winter weather, Blue Diamond offers its users nine different models of snow removal attachments.

Blue Diamond Attachments recently announced its full line of snow removal attachments. Led by the all-new Heavy Duty Snow Blower, the full line of Blue Diamond snow removal attachments is purpose-built and can be outfitted on skid and track loaders as well as compact tractors.

Designed to equip users with the proper mechanism against anything from a light dusting to heavy and wet snow, Blue Diamond offers nine different models of snow removal attachments, including:

  • An Autowing Snowplow Blade
  • A Heavy-Duty Series Multipurpose Blade
  • A Six-Way Dozer Blade
  • A Snowplow V Blade
  • A Standard Duty Multipurpose Blade
  • An Extreme Duty Snow Blower
  • The new Heavy Duty Snow Blower
  • A Heavy-Duty Snow Pusher
  • A Standard Duty Snow Pusher

Blue Diamond Attachments offers some key differentiators that add performance and value to its snow removal line, versus an add-on from the manufacturer, including:

  • The Blue Diamond Autowing Blade has mechanical wings allowing for automatic adjusting from scoop mode to windrow position as the operator angles the plow.
  • The Extreme Duty Snow Blower has a high-pressure bypass system that eliminates the need for sheer pins during sudden stops.
  • The Heavy-Duty Snow Pusher is designed with a rolled moldboard to the snow load live to reduce the host machine horsepower needed to move large snow loads. It also uses thicker wear shoes, heavier side plates, and a vertical brace that ties the cross-braces together to spread out the impact forces.
Click here for more products and insights on snow & ice management.

