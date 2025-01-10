Blue Diamond Attachments recently announced its full line of snow removal attachments. Led by the all-new Heavy Duty Snow Blower, the full line of Blue Diamond snow removal attachments is purpose-built and can be outfitted on skid and track loaders as well as compact tractors.
Designed to equip users with the proper mechanism against anything from a light dusting to heavy and wet snow, Blue Diamond offers nine different models of snow removal attachments, including:
- An Autowing Snowplow Blade
- A Heavy-Duty Series Multipurpose Blade
- A Six-Way Dozer Blade
- A Snowplow V Blade
- A Standard Duty Multipurpose Blade
- An Extreme Duty Snow Blower
- The new Heavy Duty Snow Blower
- A Heavy-Duty Snow Pusher
- A Standard Duty Snow Pusher
Blue Diamond Attachments offers some key differentiators that add performance and value to its snow removal line, versus an add-on from the manufacturer, including:
- The Blue Diamond Autowing Blade has mechanical wings allowing for automatic adjusting from scoop mode to windrow position as the operator angles the plow.
- The Extreme Duty Snow Blower has a high-pressure bypass system that eliminates the need for sheer pins during sudden stops.
- The Heavy-Duty Snow Pusher is designed with a rolled moldboard to the snow load live to reduce the host machine horsepower needed to move large snow loads. It also uses thicker wear shoes, heavier side plates, and a vertical brace that ties the cross-braces together to spread out the impact forces.