Bobcat is expanding its lineup of zero-turn mowers with the launch of the new ZT5000, a high-performance machine built to tackle challenging mowing tasks with productive travel speeds and mowing power. It will be available to customers in North America in early 2024.

“Everything about the Bobcat ZT5000 is designed to cover more turf area at productive speeds while leaving behind a high-quality cut,” says Bobcat Senior Product Manager Ron Scheffler. “Features throughout the ZT5000 support increased mowing productivity, including the dual fuel tanks, tool-free deck access for quick-and-easy cleaning, and the comfortable operator’s station with a high-back suspension seat and ergonomic controls.”

The ZT5000 features a durable, 23.5 HP Kawasaki® engine for ground speeds up to 11 mph. The Hydro-Gear® ZT-3800 hydrostatic transaxles deliver smooth and steady power for precise operator control and high production performance.

Equipped with an AirFX™ cutting system with a deep-deck design and air-gap baffles that increases vacuum, the ZT500 lifts grass to the blade for a superior cut. Its tough construction, including steel-fabricated spindles, handles challenging commercial workloads. The ZT5000 is available with two cutting deck sizes: 52″ or 61″.

Other key features of the ZT5000 include:

Large, 24″ drive tires for a smooth ride, ample ground clearance, and minimal ground disturbance.

Heavy-duty, tubed-steel frame for increased durability.

Conveniently located tie-down points for simple trailering and transportation.

Dual fuel tanks provide 7.8 gallons of total capacity for fewer stops and more mowing time.

Ergonomic controls for greater operator comfort and reduced fatigue.

Tool-free oil drain for quick and easy oil changes

Large variety of optional features including a grass-collection system, laser-edge blades, grass-striping kit, mulching kit and light kit

The ZT5000 is the latest model among a lineup of Bobcat zero-turn mowers, joining the ZT2000, ZT3000, ZT3500, ZT6000, ZT6100, and ZT7000. Bobcat also offers stand-on mowers and walk-behind mowers. Bobcat has also introduced the ZT6000e electric zero-turn mower and the ZT6100 autonomous mower.

