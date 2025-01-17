Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Webinars

Bobcat Announces Backyard Makeover Winner

Bobcat's $25,000 Backyard Makeover Contest winner is Julie Rummer from Turlock, California. Bobcat will help turn Julie's backyard into a wheelchair-accessible oasis for the avid gardener.

All the votes have been tallied, and Bobcat Company is thrilled to announce the winner of the Bobcat Backyard Makeover Contest. Julie Rummer of Turlock, CA will receive a $25,000 backyard makeover. Bobcat equipment will help transform her property into a gorgeous, fully wheelchair accessible dream garden.

Julie and her husband, Rich, will have a more beautiful and more accessible yard for her to indulge her favorite outdoor hobby, gardening.

Julie had an auto accident in 1995 that left her with paraplegia. As a result, she now uses a power wheelchair to help her get around, and often encounters challenges maneuvering in her own weedy, dusty backyard.

“I have been stuck, literally spinning my wheels deep, on many occasions in the dirt and thorny vegetation,” says Julie. “Gardening is a big passion. I would love to have a completely accessible yard to allow me to finish my dream garden. Being out in the sunshine and enjoying nature’s beauty makes my heart sing.”

Julie’s Bobcat makeover will help make her Central Valley property completely wheelchair accessible. Julie hopes she can spend more time outdoors, which she says helps her forget about her mobility limitations.

As part of the prize, country star (and Bobcat equipment user) Justin Moore will drop by to meet Julie and lend a hand with the makeover.

In addition, Julie will get to meet country music superstar Justin Moore, a Bobcat brand ambassador. Justin, who operates Bobcat equipment on his own Tennessee property, will stop by Julie’s California yard. Justin will also lend a hand during the makeover.

Bobcat chose five finalists for the contest earlier this summer based on the originality and creativity of their entries. The company also considered the impact of how a makeover would empower each entrant. The public was able to read about all five finalists on the Bobcat website. Julie’s powerful story received the most votes.

For other Bobcat news, see:

Bobcat Cultivates Community With $250K Grant To Parks

Get Equipped: Design-Build Equipment

Charitable Work, Design-Build, Featured, Industry News, Landscape Design, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, The Latest

Bobcat, Bobcat Backyard Makeover Contest, Bobcat Makeover Contest WInner, Julie Rummer, Justin Moore, Wheelchair Accessible Landscaping, Wheelchair Accessible Properties

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Making Soil A Stormwater Sponge

Next

Troubleshooting Emitters & Driplines In Drip Irrigation Systems

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly