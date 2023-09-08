Bobcat Announces Backyard Makeover Winner

All the votes have been tallied, and Bobcat Company is thrilled to announce the winner of the Bobcat Backyard Makeover Contest. Julie Rummer of Turlock, CA will receive a $25,000 backyard makeover. Bobcat equipment will help transform her property into a gorgeous, fully wheelchair accessible dream garden.

Julie had an auto accident in 1995 that left her with paraplegia. As a result, she now uses a power wheelchair to help her get around, and often encounters challenges maneuvering in her own weedy, dusty backyard.

“I have been stuck, literally spinning my wheels deep, on many occasions in the dirt and thorny vegetation,” says Julie. “Gardening is a big passion. I would love to have a completely accessible yard to allow me to finish my dream garden. Being out in the sunshine and enjoying nature’s beauty makes my heart sing.”

Julie’s Bobcat makeover will help make her Central Valley property completely wheelchair accessible. Julie hopes she can spend more time outdoors, which she says helps her forget about her mobility limitations.

In addition, Julie will get to meet country music superstar Justin Moore, a Bobcat brand ambassador. Justin, who operates Bobcat equipment on his own Tennessee property, will stop by Julie’s California yard. Justin will also lend a hand during the makeover.

Bobcat chose five finalists for the contest earlier this summer based on the originality and creativity of their entries. The company also considered the impact of how a makeover would empower each entrant. The public was able to read about all five finalists on the Bobcat website. Julie’s powerful story received the most votes.

