Bobcat Donates $885,000 In Equipment To Support Salvation Army

The Salvation Army received a significant equipment donation from Bobcat Company to support ongoing relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton and beyond. The donation, valued at $885,000, includes 23 essential pieces of equipment, such as forklifts, portable generators, and light towers; all vital for aiding communities impacted by natural disasters. These assets will be stored at The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) warehouses and deployed across the Southeast, ensuring rapid and effective response to both current and future disasters.

The Salvation Army has often needed to rent much of this equipment in times of disaster. This is a costly and logistically challenging necessity, particularly during times of high demand following disasters. With Bobcat’s support, The Salvation Army can respond immediately without needing to source critical equipment during emergencies, enhancing its capacity to serve affected communities effectively.

“This equipment will not only help with our immediate response efforts to Hurricanes Helene and Milton but will also save valuable time and money responding to future disasters,” said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. “Service delivery is severely impacted when critical equipment is unavailable during disaster operations, and this significant addition of operational equipment in our warehouses and the field is essential to ensuring the safety of our workers and in providing crucial services to survivors.”

The Salvation Army’s EDS teams have provided emotional and spiritual care to more than 130,000 survivors throughout the Southeast since the hurricanes made landfall. They also provided 580,000 meals and 370,000 snacks, 115,000 Ready-to-Eat meals, 88,000 food boxes, 280,000 drinks, 87,000 cases of water, and 86,000 clean-up kits to affected individuals. With Bobcat’s support, these critical services will continue as long as needed. Moreover, as The Salvation Army has a presence in many impacted areas, residents can rely on ongoing support as they rebuild their lives.

“Bobcat equipment is often at the forefront of helping communities rebuild after natural disasters,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “Our collaboration with The Salvation Army allows Bobcat and our equipment to make an even greater impact, empowering The Salvation Army to maximize their efforts in doing the most good.”

With this generous donation, The Salvation Army is better equipped to serve communities across the Southeast as they recover from the devastation of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and for rapid deployment in future disaster situations.

