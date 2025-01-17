Contact Us

Bobcat Donation Supports Engineering School

Bobcat Company donates $250,000 to support the next generation of engineers at the University of Mary in North Dakota.

Bobcat Company is donating $250,000 to the University of Mary in Bismarck, ND, in support of the Hamm School of Engineering.

Bobcat Donation

“Supporting STEM-based education is a key component of Bobcat’s foundation of innovation – a longstanding belief that has generated community progress and fueled the curiosity needed to build the technology of tomorrow,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “We are proud to support University of Mary as they advance educational opportunities for the next generation of groundbreaking engineers.”

Headquartered in West Fargo, ND, Bobcat is the state’s largest manufacturer and a major employer. The company has more than 3,800 North Dakota-based employees at facilities in Bismarck, Gwinner, Fargo, West Fargo, and Wahpeton. Bobcat’s donation will support the engineering school through the University of Mary’s Vision 2030 Capital Campaign. The program is a comprehensive strategic planning initiative to enhance and transform the university campus and offerings.

The Hamm School of Engineering facility opened in 2020 and is state-of-the-art-designed to encourage collaboration and hands-on learning. The school offers ABET accredited degrees in mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering. The Hamm School of Engineering also offers computer science, environmental engineering, construction engineering, and construction management.

Bobcat DonationAs the largest employer of engineers in North Dakota, Bobcat understands firsthand the tremendous need right now for engineers locally, regionally, and globally. Data shows, 70% of the students in the Hamm School of Engineering are from out of state. Last year, 67% of its graduates stayed in North Dakota to work for engineering firms. Therefore, this donation exemplifies the strong partnership between University of Mary and Bobcat, and just as important, the collaboration for continued growth and prosperity in the state.

Over the years, several Bobcat team members have served as advisor committee members for University of Mary engineering students. Bobcat also supports classroom presentations and senior design projects. It also recruits University of Mary students every year for full-time employment, co-op and intern experiences throughout various departments.

For more on Bobcat, see:

Bobcat Adds A New Zero-Turn Mower To The Lineup

Bobcat & Its Employees Donate Over $175,000 In Fall Giving Campaign

